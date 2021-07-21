The Paxton City Council passed its annual appropriations ordinance. Comptroller Tammy Jensen said it is about 10 percent higher than last year’s of $8.4 million in all funds.
Also Mayor Bill Ingold announced new job titles for current employees. Jesse Houtzel is the new Supervisor of Streets & Alleys and Bob Carleton has been named Supervisor of Water and Sewer. He had been acting head of public works in the two years since Mark LeClair retired. Houtzel's base salary will be $50,000 and Carleton's will be $55,000.
Also Brian Marshall was hired as an employee.
Also the council approved a monthly contract with MCS Office Technologies, Gibson City, for computer set-up and training and moving record storage to the cloud from onsite servers which are nearing their end-of-life. There is a one-time set-up fee of $18,000 and then an annual charge of $23,000 which is expected to increase 3 percent each year over the life of the three year contract. Ingold said he asked another company for a bid as well and never received it.
Also the council approved spending $30,000 for C & M Construction of Tuscola to paint the clock tower. The company submitted a lower bid last year but it was wildly lower than another bid submitted so the council took no action then.
Also the council approved paying Gray’s Material Services, Gilman, $15,500 to put down two coats of oil and chip on the Pells Park streets. The money will come from the general fund.
Alderman Eric Evans would like to see if that process couldn’t be used as an alternative to paving on other city streets.
Also the council approved spending $17,000 for security cameras at the city complex at 755 N. Railroad. Police Chief Coy Cornett said the installations will give 15 camera angles inside and outside at the police department, street department and water department storage buildings.
The cost will be shared by those three entities.
Also the council learned that the city has received a $20,000 grant from the state to make roof and soffit repairs on the Pells Park pavilion, that letters will go out to residents whose properties are proposed to be rezoned and that Evans is concerned about flooding during heavy rains that has increased at properties near where the new grade school was built on E. Franklin.
The council was handed a proposed distillery license to look over but no action was taken on it.