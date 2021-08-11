The Paxton City Council approved a distillery ordinance. Now that a distillery is permitted in town, Will and Dallas Glazik, owners of Silver Tree Beer and Spirits of rural Paxton, will be expanding their operation to the downtown.
Will Glazik said they plan to use what some know as the old Ford garage, a quonset building that sits north of the 100 block of W. Pells. It will include onsite tasting of what they produce as well as product produced elsewhere but under the ordinance the Glaziks can not use the site for distribution.
The company has been in business since 2017. Their first product was Down East Vodka. They grow the grains used in their products.
Also the board voted 6-1 to concur with the Planning Commission recommendation to change the zoning at 146 W. State from business to residential. Corey and Diane Tavenner own the house there, restored it after it sat empty for many years and rented it to several different people as an antique shop.
When the last of those shops closed they began to use it as an Airbnb. Now they plan to sell it as a home. Before the vote, Ursula Roncevich Baker objected loudly. For more than a year she has planned to open a feed store in the old car dealership at 108 E. State and said the zoning change will negatively affect her business. It is not open yet.
She said she will operate as a subsidiary of Pet Smart and feature animals for adoption there.
City ordinance states that live animals in such a setting must be 150 feet from a residence and there is 130 feet between the two addresses.
During her badgering of the council, Aldermen Mike Wilson and Rob Pacey each told her the council would be willing to help solve her problem. Wilson suggested tabling the rezoning but both Pacey and Attorney Marc Miller said Baker can go to the Planning Commission and seek a special use for her building that will allow the shorter distance.
Also at the meeting resident Matt Griffin told a long story about a problem he had with another resident and a police officer, whom he said was unresponsive. Griffin ended up filing a complaint about the officer. Police Chief Coy Cornett disagreed with Griffin's account and had body cam audio as proof. Cornett said the problem could have been averted if Griffin had filed an accident report to begin with.
Also the council received from city engineer Mike Friend a prepared outline of six areas of town of greatest concern with drainage issues for the aldermen. Friend will determine cost estimates for each and Mayor Bill Ingold said the council can address the issues as finances allow. Friend noted that there is little outlet at the south end of town for excess rainfall. Pacey said the city may need to contact the park and school boards about solutions for carrying the excess water away.
Also Ingold told the council the 100 west block of Pells will be added to the list of repaving projects using motor fuel tax money. And when water department head Bob Carleton reported that he had contacted a contractor about a new roof on the filter building at the sewer plant, that brought a barrage of questions from Baker about the city's bidding practices. Miller patiently explained that under state law, projects under $25,000 don't need to be bid out.