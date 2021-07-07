Sunday’s Fourth of July celebration in Pells Park featured a variety of attractions for area residents to enjoy including a car show, tractor show, food, games and other activities.
Following Sunday morning’s community church service in the park pavilion, including the announcement of this year’s Golden Deeds award winners, read our front page story for more on that, Paxton Chamber of Commerce President Alan Meyer and Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold addressed those gathered in the pavilion.
Meyer spoke about the many activities on offer in Pells Park Sunday and the plans for this year’s Swine and Dine event Sept. 18 in downtown Paxton.
Meyer said the Chamber of Commerce had a lot of fun activities planned for the Swine & Dine Event.
The entertainment for the 2021 Paxton Swine ‘N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival will feature country music artist Michael Ray as the headline act for this year with country up-and-comer (and TikTok sensation) Lily Rose as support. The concert will take place in downtown Paxton on Market Street. General Admission to the concert is free. There will be a party pit option, which is the section closest to the stage. These tickets are on sale now at Paxtonchamber.com.
Meyer said the event brings thousands of people to the city and that the hotels are already booked for that weekend.
“It’s kind of a big deal,” he said. “It brings a lot of people to our nice community and we get a lot of great reviews for it.”
Meyer thanked all of the people and organizations that made Sunday’s Fourth of July event in Pells Park possible.
“This celebration could not have come together without the Fourth of July committee members, volunteers and sponsors who donated money and time to today’s event,” he said.
Meyer thanked the city for donating an extra $3,000 for this year’s fireworks display. He said the chamber is always taking donation for the fireworks.
Meyer thanked the military personnel and all of the first responders who have sacrificed to serve their country and their communities.
Meyer also spoke about the resiliency that the Paxton community has shown throughout the pandemic.
He said the Paxton community has continued to support their local business throughout all of the turmoil and uncertainty that came along with the pandemic.
“With the love and support of many of you who shop at Paxton stores, use Paxton services and, sometimes even gave a little extra, in order to make our hometown businesses remain open,” he said. “Many of you stopped shopping at the big box stores that were allowed to stay open and the out-of-town stores because you understood what it took to keep our community going.” Meyer said many local businesses tried to go out of their way to handled whatever their customers needed.
He praised Amy Swan for creating the “Eat Drink Shop” program in June 2020 that allowed people to purchase a gift card and then return and get another gift card for equal value for free.
Meyer said the program was so successful that the chamber was able to present a second round in the fall.
Meyer also praised the local business-owners who opted to open new businesses or expand their existing businesses during the last year.
After Meyer finished speaking, Mayor Bill Ingold gave a brief speech about the history of the U.S. flag.
“There are 50 stars, one for each state in the Union,” he said. “From Delaware in 1787 to Hawaii in 1959. There are 13 stripes, seven red, six white. Red is for courage and red is for sacrifice. White is for pure intention and high ideals. The blue background is for vigilance and justice.”
Ingold quoted President Ronald Reagan when discussing the importance of honoring the flag.
“Ronald Reagan said ‘Let us never forget that in honoring our flag, we honor the American men and women who have courageously fought and died for it over the last 200 years. Our flag flies free because of their sacrifice.’”
“It was Oliver Wendell Holmes who said ‘One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation evermore,’” he said. “May God bless all those who serve and protect and may God bless America.”
Ingold added a few brief remarks about the Pells Park pavilion.
He said the city had held back money for repairs at the pavilion during the previous year because of uncertainty about the budget due to the pandemic.
However, Ingold said the city has put aside some money to pay for work at the pavilion as well as around the rest of the park.
He said the city has applied for and received a grant from the state that will be used to repair the roof of the pavilion and do other work at the pavilion.
“We’re going to preserve and keep this beautiful building,” Ingold said.