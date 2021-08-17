-It’s the Dog Days of Summer, and the library has gone to the dogs!! August activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!
-Community Blood Drive! Thursday, August 12th, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Be a part of this very important community service! The Bloodmobile will park outside the library. Please call: 217-379-3431 to reserve your time! ALL donors will receive their choice of a Performance Pullover or a gift card, and be automatically entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $500.00 gift card. Call today!
-WITS WELLNESS! Inviting adults 50 years old and older to participate in a FREE 12-week health & wellness research study! The Fall session begins on Wednesday, August 25th, from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. and runs weekly through November 10th at the library. This is a fun, interactive program brought to you by the University of Illinois Family Life department. Space is limited to 12, so call 217-379-3431 to sign up. A second session will be offered again in the Spring for those who cannot attend the fall session.
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Goodie bags are ready to go for readers who complete their reading logs! Keep reading, fill out your reading log, stop in and pick up your goodie bags!!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Miracles. Author: Terri Blackstock. (2 novels under one cover). (Christian fiction).
-NYPD Red 3. Authors: James Patterson & Marshall Karp.
-I, Alex Cross. Author: James Patterson.
-Alice. Author: Christina Henry.
-White Stag. Author: Kara Barbieri.
-True Light. Author: Terri Blackstock. (Christian fiction).
-Night Light. Author: Terri Blackstock. (Christian fiction).
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Project Hail Mary. Author: Andy Weir.
-The Last Green Valley. Author: Mark Sullivan.
-The Warsaw Orphan. Author: Kelly Rimmer.
-The Godstone. Author: Violette Malan.
-We Are the Brennans. Author: Tracey Lange.
-Sisters in Arms. Author: Kaia Alderson.
-Shards of Earth. Author: Adrian Tchaikovsky. (Sci-Fi).
-Billy Summers. Author: Stephen King.
-The Turnout. Author: Megan Abbott.
-The Reading List. Author: Sara Nisha Adams.
-Damnation Spring. Author: Ash Davidson.
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children's:
-Kindergarten, Here I Come! Author: D. J. Steinberg.
-Evelyn Delrey is Moving Away. Author: Meg Medina.
Juvenile Fiction:
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-War Room, DVD: Rated PG.
-Dream Horse, DVD: Rated PG.
-The Last Word, DVD: Rated R.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Several titles were added this past week!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-Kindergarten, Here I Come! Author: DJ Steinberg, (Easy Reader).
This book is about a boy experiencing a year in kindergarten. Each page features a different poem, and each poem tells about something he does at home or at school. From getting ready on his first day to telling his teacher goodbye as he heads to first grade. Kids can easily follow along as they learn about kindergarten, as well as make rhymes!
Junior Fiction:
-When You Reach Me. Author: Rebecca Stead.
Miranda has a lot going on. She is helping her mom train to be on a quiz show, figuring out why she and her best friend aren’t friends anymore, and working at her after school job. In between all that, she has been getting mysterious notes from an unknown sender. Will she figure out who they are from, or will it be too late? While set in New York City in 1979, this book deals with many things still relevant to today.
Adult Fiction:
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Herbs for Stress & Anxiety. Author: Rosemary Gladstar. This is a book full of herbal remedies that address issues such as stress, depression, anxiety and more. This book outlines some very simple steps one can take to find natural relief!
Movies:
-The Resistance Fighter, (DVD).
This movie, which takes place during World War II, tells the true story of Jan Nowak-Jezioranski, a fighter in the Polish resistance. Throughout the movie, he tries to get to London in order to get information to resistance fighters there. Before he journeys to London, he meets a woman who keeps showing up throughout the move, mainly in places she shouldn’t be able to access. Amidst all this, he is nearly caught by Germans several times, and has to make split second decisions to save both his life, and the lives of many who are fighting against the Nazis.