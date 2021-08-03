-Kids 8 to 12 years of age, come to the library and Find Your Spark! Join us on Wednesdays beginning July 14th from 11a.m. to 12p.m. to attend this exploratory, hands on program. We’ll cover a different topic each week, including STEM, animal science, creative arts and more! Space is limited. Please call the library at 217-379-3431 to sign up!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Goodie bags are ready to go for readers who complete their reading logs! Keep reading, fill out your reading log, stop in and pick up your goodie bags!!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-The Trap. Author: Tabitha King.
-Blood Brothers. Author: Nora Roberts.
-The Beach House. Authors: James Patterson & Peter DeJonge.
-Max. Author: James Patterson.
-When the Wind Blows. Author: James Patterson.
-1st to Die. Author: James Patterson.
-The Jester. Authors James Patterson & Andrew Gross. LARGE PRINT.
-Someday, Someday, Maybe. Author: Lauren Graham.
-The Bartered Bride. Author: Mary Jo Putney.
-Three Seconds. Authors: Anders Roslund & Borge Hellstrom.
-Faithful to the End. An Illustrated Anthology About Dogs and Their Owners. Author: Celia Haddon.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
Young Adult Fiction:
Large Print Selections:
-Founding Sheriff. Author: Edward Massey, (Western).
-The Wicked Die Twice. Authors: William and J.A. Johnstone, (Western).
-Prairie Fire, Kansas. Author: John Shirley, (Western).
-The Sons of Philo Gaines. Author: Michael R. Ritt, (Western).
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-Dragons Love Tacos 2 The Sequel. Author: Adam Rubin.
-Grumpy Monkey. Author: Suzanne Lang.
-The Color Monster, a story about emotions. Author: Anna Llenas.
-A Search for Northern Lights. Authors: Elizabeth Rusch and Izzi Rusch.
-Dog Heaven. Author: Cynthia Rylant.
-Aurora A Tale of the Northern Lights. Author: Mindy Dwyer.
Juvenile Fiction:
-Skunk and Badger. Author: Amy Timberlake.
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
-42nd Street. DVD. 2021.
-Hetty Feather. DVD.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Several titles were added this past week!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-The Color Monster. Author: Anna Llenas, (Easy Reader). This book tells a story of a colorful monster whose emotions are jumbled up inside. A girl helps him go through each of his colors and the emotion they are related to, so that he can unwind his emotions and feel like himself again. With many colors and emotions described in a way kids can understand, this book is a great choice for your kids!
-A Search for the Northern Lights. Authors: Elizabeth and Izzi Rusch, (Easy Reader). When Alix accompanies her mom on a business trip to Alaska, the two of them search for the Northern Lights. After they return home, Alix is ready to find the Northern Lights again and again. This book shows a good example of a girl and her relationship with her mother, while at the same time teaching kids more about weather and the Northern Lights!
-Aurora: A Tale of the Norther Lights, Author: Mindy Dwyer, (Easy Reader). This book, also about the Northern Lights, focuses more on a legend of their creation. It tells the story of Aurora, a girl who goes on a journey to find where caribous travel to, and collects colors along the way. At the end of hr journey, her colors turn into the Northern Lights and allow her family to follow her and find out where she went. This is a sweet story, written with expressive and beautiful language, along with colorful illustrations that almost pop off the page!
Junior Fiction:
Adult Fiction:
-Can’t Wait to Get to Heaven. Author: Fannie Flagg. It’s Elmwood Springs, Missouri, where spirited Elner Shimfissle is one minute, up in her tree picking figs, and the next, on an adventure she could have never dreamed of. The entire town is thrown for a loop, and is left wondering, “What is life all about, anyway?”
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-The Father (2020). Rated PG-13. The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins, is a film about a man who struggles with his daily life as he succumbs to dementia. He starts being unable to recognize his own daughter, his days blur together, and he can no longer tell what is real. This movie, is a psychological thriller, will pique your interest until the credits roll and leave you questioning whether what you just watched was real of not.