-July activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!
-Kids 8 to 12 years of age, come to the library and Find Your Spark! Join us on Wednesdays beginning July 14th from 11a.m. to 12p.m. to attend this exploratory, hands on program. We’ll cover a different topic each week, including STEM, animal science, creative arts and more! Space is limited. Please call the library at 217-379-3431 to sign up!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! Beginning Friday, July 16th we will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited about this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
-Snuggle Time Stories! Join us on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. Bring your favorite cuddle buddies and come relax at the library to hear bedtime stories! Space is limited, so call: 217-379-3431 to sign up!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Finding Ashley. Author: Danielle Steele
-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Author: Quentin Tarantino.
-The Sweetness of Water. Author: Nathan Harris.
-A Special Place for Women. Author: Laura Hankin.
-The Other Emily. Author: Dean Koontz.
-The Social Graces. Author: Renee Rosen.
-What if You & Me. Author: Roni Loren.
-The Forest of Vanishing Stars. Author: Kristin Harmel.
-The Paper Palace. Author: Miranda Cowley Heller.
-The Startup Wife. Author: Tahmima Anam.
-Silence in the Library. Author: Katharine Schellman.
-Such a Quiet Place. Author: Megan Miranda.
-The Cellist. Author: Daniel Silva.
-Park Avenue Summer. Author: Renee Rosen.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Barbizon. The Hotel That Set Women Free. Author: Paulina Bren.
-Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like no Other. Authors: Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish.
-Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops. Author: Shaun Bythell.
-London’s Number One Dog-Walking Agency. A Memoir. Author: Kate MacDougall.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
-Broken (in the best possible way). Author: Jenny Lawson.
Large Print Selections:
-The Bone Code. Author: Kathy Reichs.
-Notorious. Author: Diana Palmer.
Large Print Christian Fiction:
-Aftermath. Author: Terri Blackstock.
-Lioness. Author: Barbara M. Britton.
-Daughter of Cana. Author: Angela Hunt.
-Like Flames in the Night. Author: Connilyn Cossette.
-The Okay Witch and the Hungry Shadow. Author: Emma Steinkellner. (Graphic Novel).
NEW MOVIES:
-French Exit. DVD: Rated R.
-5 Flights Up. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Your Honor. DVD: Showtime, 3 discs.
-Percy vs Goliath. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Wrath of Man. DVD: Rated R.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
Friendship Quilt by Cecil Kim (Easy Reader)
Friendship Quilt is a sweet story of love and friendship in the midst of grief. After Raddie loses her grandmother, her friend Hank notices how sad she becomes. Hank then enlists the help of his and Raddie’s friends to make Raddie a surprise friendship quilt. Each piece of the quilt carries a special memory for each mouse and together, they form a quilt full of love for their friend. After presenting the quilt to Raddie, all the mice get under the blanket and enjoy it together. This book shows both children and adults the importance of friendship and empathy. Check it out today!
Finding Francois by Gus Gordon
This story shows the importance of making new friendships and how they can enrich our lives. Alice lives with her grandmother in France, and she is lonely. She wishes for a sister or brother, but she finds a friend. One day, she tosses a bottle with a note into the River Seine. This bottle is found by Francois, and they begin sending each other messages in bottles across the sea. Then, Alice’s grandmother dies and Alice feels like she is all alone again; she even stops writing to Francois for a year. Francois worries about his friend. Then, one day, Alice tells her new caretaker all about Francois. Her caretaker insists that they go to meet Francois in person, and once they do, Alice feels much less lonely. This book deals with heavy emotions, but in a way children can understand.
Junior Fiction:
It All Comes Down to This by Karen English (Junior Fiction)
This book, a work of fiction, takes place in the summer of 1965, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. It tells the story of twelve-year-old Sophie and her struggles living in an all-white neighborhood, dealing with fake friends, and watching her parents’ marriage fall apart. On top of all of that, her sister is about to leave for college, but not before she teaches Sophie all the things she needs to know before going to Junior High School. With a mix of raw emotion and humorous moments, this book is ideal for kids interested in history and a good read!
