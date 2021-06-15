-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Beginning Monday, June 7th, stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited to launch this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We offer a variety of vegetables, beans, greens, flowers and more! We also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
- We continue to provide library services at this time following Public Health guidelines. You may continue to order online for pick up as well. Computer use is by appointment only.
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Rules of War. Author: Matthew Betley.
-Radiant Angel. Author: Nelson DeMille.
-12 books in the Joanne Fluke mystery series!
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot. Author: Marianne Cronin.
-Seven Days in June. Author: Tia Williams.
-Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake. Author: Alexis Hall.
-The Removed. Author: Brandon Hobson.
-Wendy Darling. Author: A.C. Wise.
-Golden Girl. Author: Elin Hilderbrand.
-The Truth in Hope. Author: R.A. Simpson.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Four Hundred Souls. Variety of contributors!
-Jungalow: Decorate Wild. Author: Justina Blakeney.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
-The Ride of Her Life. Author: Elizabeth Letts.
Young Adult Fiction:
-Anna K. A Love Story. Author: Jenny Lee.
Large Print Selections:
Large Print Christian Fiction:
Children’s:
-Maybe. Author: Kobi Yamada.
-Dear Librarian. Author: Lydia Sigwarth.
-This Very Tree. Author: Sean Rubin.
-We Are Still Here! Author: Traci Sorell.
-We Are Water Protectors. Author: Carole Lindstrom
Juvenile Fiction:
NEW MOVIES:
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Author: Charlie Mackesy. (NEW). A journey for all ages that explores life’s universal lessons. “What do you want to be when you grow up?” asked the mole. “Kind,” said the boy. The shared adventures and important conversations between the four friends are full of life lessons that have connected with readers of all ages.
-Maybe. Author: Kobi Yamada, (Easy, New). A young child explores the unlimited potential in all humans. “Maybe” encourages children to reach for their untapped potential while reminding them it won’t be easy-they will make messes and mistakes but the magic within can help overcome.
-Hands. Author: Lois Ehlert, (Easy). A child watches her mother and father as they work with their hands, and she knows she wants to build and sew and garden and paint just like them. They give her a special place to work with all the tools she needs where she makes the most wonderful things!
Adult Fiction:
Christian Fiction:
Young Adult Fiction:
Adult Non-Fiction:
Movies:
-Knight and Day, DVD: Rated PG-13. A small-town girl meets a mysterious stranger and thinks she has found the man of her dreams. She soon discovers he is a fugitive super-spy. He thrusts her into a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase that spans the globe. She must decide if he is a dangerous traitor or the love of her life.