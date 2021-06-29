-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited to launch this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
-Snuggle Time Stories! Beginning Thursday, June 17th at 7:00 p.m. bring your favorite cuddle buddies and come relax at the library to hear bedtime stories! Space is limited, so call: 217-379-3431 to sign up!
Our Seed Library is open! Stop in, pick out seed packets of your choosing, and prepare to plant! We offer a variety of vegetables, beans, greens, flowers and more! We also have horticulture information available if you need it! Our thanks to the University of Illinois Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Program for their generous donation!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Havah the Story of Eve. Author: Tosca Lee. Christian Fiction.
-Fool Me Once. Author: Harlan Coben.
-Dark Rivers of the Heart. Author: Dean Koontz.
-Portrait of Death. Author: Nora Roberts.
-Opening Moves. Author: Steven James.
-Field of Blood. Author: Eric Wilson.
-On the Street Where You Live. Author: Mary Higgins Clark.
-The 13th Tribe. Author: Robert Liparulo.
-Masterminds. Author Gordon Korman. Juvenile Fiction.
-Dawn’s Light. Author: Terri Blackstock.
-The Notebook. Author: Nicholas Sparks.
-Germ. Author: Robert Liparulo.
-Liquids till Lunch. Author: Maryruth Ghiyam.
-Listen to Your Mother. What she Said Then, What We’re Saying Now. Authors: Multiple.
-Golden Girl. Author: Elin Hilderbrand.
-The Bench. Author: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
-On the Day the Horse Got Out. Author: Audrey Helen Weber.
-Strange Planet. Author: Nathan W. Pyle.
-A Year of Everyday Wonders. Author: Cheryl B. Klein.
-Finding Francois. Author: Gus Gordon.
-Friendship Quilt. Author: Cecil Kim.
-Leonard (My Life as a Cat). Author: Carlie Sorosiak.
A Day for Rememberin’. Author: Leah Henderson.
-Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Shenandoah. (James Stewart). DVD.
-Big Jake. (John Wayne). DVD: Rated PG-13.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
-The Day the Crayons Quit. Author: Drew Daywalt, (Easy). Poor Duncan just wants to color, but when he opens his box of craysons, he finds only letters, all saying the same thing: His crayons have had enouth! They quit! This is a hilarious book about what crayons are really thinking!
-The Day the Crayons Came Home. Author: Drew Daywalt, (Easy). Duncan’s crayons are back in this companion to The Day the Crayons Quit, and they are just as forthright as ever. A brilliant, colorful tale that begs to be read aloud.
-Red, a Crayon’s Story. Author: Michael Hall, (Easy). Red’s factory-applied label clearly says that he is red, but he is, in fact, blue. His teacher, and his mother tries to help him be red, but he just can’t be red no matter how hard he tries! This funny, heartwarming, colorful picture book about finding the courage to be true to your inner self offers something for everyone!
-The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot. Author: Marianne Cronin. Determined to leave a mark on the world even though they are in the hospital and their days are dwindling, unlikely friends, seventeen-year-old Lenni and eighty-three-year-old Margot, devise a plan to create one hundred paintings showcasing the stories of the century they have lived.
-Capote. (Rated R). Capote is a provocative and compelling character drama based on true events. The film follows celebrated writer Truman Capote as he becomes fascinated after reading the story of the murder of a Kansas family, and decides to cover the story himself.