-July activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!
-Kids 8 to 12 years of age, come to the library and Find Your Spark! Join us on Wednesdays beginning July 14th from 11a.m. to 12p.m. to attend this exploratory, hands on program. We’ll cover a different topic each week, including STEM, animal science, creative arts and more! Space is limited. You Must call the library at 217-379-3431 to sign up!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! Beginning Friday, July 16th we will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Stop by and sign up for the challenge! Reading Colors Your World is this year’s theme, and we’re excited about this program!! Pick up your starter pack, complete the requirements, end with a goodie bag! Stop by! We look forward to seeing you!
-Snuggle Time Stories! Join us on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. Bring your favorite cuddle buddies and come relax at the library to hear bedtime stories! Space is limited, so call: 217-379-3431 to sign up!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-Finding Ashley. Author: Danielle Steele
-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Author: Quentin Tarantino.
-The Sweetness of Water. Author: Nathan Harris.
-A Special Place for Women. Author: Laura Hankin.
-London’s Number One Dot-Walking Agency. Author: Kate MacDougall.
-The Other Family. Author: Dan Koontz.
-The Social Graces. Author: Renee Rosen.
-What if You and Me. Author: Roni Loren.
-The Paper Palace. Author: Miranda Cowley Heller.
-The Forest of Vanishing Stars. Author: Kristin Harmel.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-The Barbizon. The Hotel That Set Women Free. Author: Paulina Bren.
-Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops. Author: Shaun Bythell.
Adult Non-Fiction: Biography.
-Broken (in the best possible way). Author: Jenny Lawson.
-The Okay Witch and the Hungry Shadow. Author: Emma Steinkellner. (Graphic Novel).
NEW MOVIES:
-French Exit. DVD: Rated R.
-5 Flights Up. DVD: Rated PG-13.
-Your Honor. DVD: Showtime, 3 discs.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
STAFF PICKS!
-I Want a Boat. Author: Elizabeth Garton Scanlon. A box is never just a box when you have a vivid imagination and a couple stuffed animal friends to join on a fantastic ocean voyage. This story follows a girl as she finds a way to transform a plain old box in an ordinary room into a magical sailboat. (Easy).
-The Okay Witch, (Book 1) Author: Emma Steinkellner. This hilarious, one-of-a-kind graphic novel about a half-witch who has just discovered the truth about herself, her family, and her town is doing her best to survive middle school now that she knows everything! (Graphic Novel).
-The Okay Witch and the Happy Shadow, (Book 2) Author: Emma Steinkellner. In this funny and heartwarming sequel, half-witch Moth Hush uses magic to boost her confidence with disastrous results. Moth gets hold of a mysterious charm that can unleash another version of herself. What could possibly go wrong? (Graphic Novel).
Adult Fiction:
Andrew Carnegie Industrial Philanthropist. Author: Laura B. Edge. Sometimes contradictory and often controversial, Andrew Carnegie amassed great wealth while contributing to the building of a nation. His first job, operating a spindle in a cotton mill, paid just $1.20 a week. A true philanthropist, he donated more than $350 million to build libraries, including the lovely Paxton Carnegie Library!
-Lady Bird. DVD: Rated R. Christine, “Lady Bird” McPherson is a high school senior from the “wrong side of the tracks.” She longs for adventure, sophistication and opportunity, but finds none of that in her Sacrament Catholic high school. This movie follows her senior year of high school, and most importantly, her applying for college.