The third annual Team Hope Walk, golf outing and dinner to support Huntington’s Disease will be held Sept. 11.
The walk will begin at 8 a.m. (registration from 7-8) followed by the golf outing, which is already full, and the dinner that evening at Lakeview Country Club, rural Loda.
Walkers will be offered a light breakfast and coffee.
Cost to participate is $25 for adults and $15 for children.
To sign up to walk, visit www.HDSA.ORG/THWLODA.
After the walk there will be a children’s area with a bounce house and face painting all morning.
Dinner tickets will be $25. There will also be a silent auction all day.
Organizer Samantha Cox said Huntington’s Disease is a genetic disorder that is affecting her and her family.
“It’s devastating for us,” she said. “My mother, Vicki McCoy, is currently suffering, and she doesn’t deserve it. She can’t really walk anymore. HD horribly affects her brain and her body.”
Symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously.
There is currently no cure for the disease.
Concert set in Melvin
Dennis Stroughmatt will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Melvin Community Hall.
A meal will be served by St. Peters Lutheran Church beginning 5:30 p.m.
Masks are strongly recommended.
Contact Norm with questions at 217-388-2853.
Group sets annual dinner meeting
The Ford County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting Sept. 12, at the Arcade restaurant, Paxton.
Dinner reservations need to be turned in to Judith Jepsen-Popel (217-379-4111) by Sept. 13, and cost $15.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m.
Terry Lynch will present the program, portraying James Madison, the father of the U.S. Constitution. He has appeared to the group previously as both Winston Churchill and Ben Franklin.
The event is open to the public. Annual member dues of $20 can be paid that evening as well.