Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month!
This Month:
National Library Card Sign-Up Month – September is a great time to belong to the library. New and Renewed library patrons can enter a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Additionally, those who need to replace a library card can do so for free. Finally, all fines incurred for returned items will be wiped away when you come in to see us.
Ways to Use Your Library Card ‒ Checking out great books, audiobooks, and ebooks isn’t the only reason to visit your public library. You can take a class on electronics, sign language, different crafts, and other practical “how to’s.” Enjoy browsing through the magazines or sitting in a comfy chair to read one of the newspapers. Moyer District Library also provides an area and the resources to dive into local history. There are times when you may need to use our computers, printing, fax, and laminating services. Our program room holds library events but it also provides a nice space for your events at a very reasonable price. You can attend events like book clubs, special presentations, story hours, and classes. However you can also rent the space to hold a birthday party or shower of your own. These are just some of the things that you can do at your public library, Moyer District Library. We hope to see you soon!
Story Hour Begins – Kindergarten- 3rd grade will begin on Monday, September 13th after school at 3:45 pm. Preschool will begin on Thursday, September 16th at 9:00 am. Both groups will meet in the program room at the library.
Card-making with Mary –Mary McCormick will lead a class on the art of card-making. Mary makes it easy to create beautiful greeting cards for all occasions. The cost of the class is $10 and includes instruction and materials for four uniquely handcrafted cards. Two class times are offered, at 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 14th. Call or stop by the library to reserve your spot.
Book Folding: Pumpkins– Create a beautiful, fall-inspired piece of art when you attend our book folding class led by Becky Phillips on Thursday, September 23rd at 6:30 pm. All supplies are furnished and this class is being offered for free! There are only 12 spots available, so reserve yours soon.
American Sign Language Class – Our ASL group has started up again and those interested in learning sign language are invited to join a beginner’s class that will meet weekly on Wednesdays at 10:00am. Call the library for more information.
At the Library:
Sesquicentennial Style – In honor of Gibson City’s sesquicentennial this year, some folks from our director Sharon’s hometown of Loda donated a stylish display of vintage clothing. Nancy Johnson and Shirley Meece gathered some great antique pieces, including a wedding gown from Hilda Campbell. This display is just a sample of what will be experienced at the Style & Quilt Show on Sunday, October 24th at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.
Electronics Classes –People are appreciating the individual assistance that they receive on their personal devices through our small group electronics classes. Tablets, phones, and laptops can cause frustration and anxiety but we are here to help! Contact the library to reserve your spot for our next class.
Food Bags - Flood victims and/or families who would benefit from dry goods are encouraged to stop by the library. The food pantry is providing family size bags for those in need.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books:
Enemy at the Gates by Vince Flynn
DVDs:
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Mare of Eastown
Out of Death
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby Doo!