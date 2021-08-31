SPECIAL EVENT: Pentagon 9/11 – We are pleased to announce a special event that is taking place at Moyer District Library on Wednesday, September 8th at 6:00 pm. Lieutenant Colonel US Army veteran and 9/11 Attack survivor Ryan Yantis is an accomplished and award-winning communications executive with a rich history of delivering dynamic, informative and reflective multimedia presentations. Decorated for his actions on that historic day, Yantis will share his personal account of the events that unfolded at the Pentagon, 20 years ago.With a diversity of personal and professional experience as a veteran, historian, and Army public affairs officer, Yantis has led more than 100 presentations for schools, veterans groups, police academies, first responders, and other service-oriented organizations. His reputation for compelling, engaging communications has positioned Ryan Yantis as a sought after speaker to corporations, universities, professional organizations and community groups.
This 9/11 anniversary event is brought to you by Moyer District Library and is free to attend. However, seating is limited, so please contact the library to reserve spots for you and your group.
Book Club – On Thursday, September 2nd, Book club members will meet to discuss The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. “Aging and reclusive Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life...Summoned to Evelyn’s Upper East Side apartment, [journalist] Monique [Grant] listens as Evelyn unfurls her story: from making her way to Los Angeles in the 1950’s to her decision to leave show business in the late 80’s, and, of course, the seven husbands along the way…” Copies of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo are available at the counter.
Let us know if you would like to consider joining the book club. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at 1:00 pm.
Kindergarten-3 Grade Story Hour will start on September 7 after-school on Mondays at 3:45 till 4:15. Preschool will take a break on September 2 and resume on September 9 at 9:00am at the library
Electronics Class– Contact the library to reserve your spot for individual help with your electronic device. Our next class is this Wednesday, September 8, from 10:00 am — 11:00 am.
Book folding and Cutting Pumpkin--September 23 at 6:30 p.m All supplies furnished. Free Program. Picture below. 12 spots available
Card Making Class--Will be September 14 at 1:30 and another class at 6:00 pm Come and make birthday, sympathy, anniversary or thank you cards. It cost $10.00 for 4 beautiful cards
Books
Take Me With You When You Go by by David Levithan and
Jennifer Niven
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
19 Yellow Moon Road by Fern Michaels
Whiplash by Janet Dailey
Lightning Strike by William Kent Krueger
DVDs:
In The Heights
Spirit Untamed