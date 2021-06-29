Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library–
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week:
Monday – Yoga class at 9:00am
Tuesday – Craft night at 6:00 pm — call for availability
Wednesday – Yoga class at 9:00am
Thursday – Preschool Story Hour at North Park, weather permitting, at 9:00am
Friday – Yoga class at 9:00am
- Normal Hours Begin This Month– Beginning Wednesday, July 1st, Moyer District Library will resume to normal business hours. M-Th: 10am-8pm; F: 10am-5pm; Sat: 10am-3pm. Although we are returning to normal hours, be prepared to follow guidelines set by the State of Illinois to reduce infection. When you visit, expect social distancing and please wear a mask!
$1/Bag Book Sale! –We have an abundance of used books ready to be loved and read again! The books range from fair to like-new condition and our sale of only $1 for an entire bag is going to continue through the month of June!
Displays – Have you stopped into the library recently? These items are on display:
Mrs. Fredrickson’s 3rd grade class’ Historical Figures are on loan to us. This display features famous people of the past, recreated from 2-liter bottles, art supplies, and a lot of creativity. Each one, with its own costume unique to that individual, is a work of art!
Staff Picks! Our staff has set out some of their favorite choices for your summer reading pleasure. Be sure to check out this display at the circulation desk.
- Time Capsule Items from 1971 are on display at the library. We have a small collection of photos, documents, and other memorabilia from Gibson City’s centennial celebration in a display case near the entrance.
Craft Night – “Life is Better in Flip-Flops” craft night will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd at 6:00 pm. This adorable door hanger is easy to put together and the class provides a fun evening out with a friend. There is NO FEE! Those, 15 and older, are invited to sign up and we have enough spots for 12 people.
Preschool Story Hour – During the summer, our preschool story hour takes place at 9:00 am at Gibson City’s North Park. When the weather is poor, children and adults gather at the library. Preschoolers should always bring their adult with them.
- The Gibson City Historical Society would like to remind community members that they can be a part of the next time capsule excavation by donating items to be included. These items are being collected at Moyer District Library through the months of June and July. An envelope, note, or letter should be attached to items with your name and phone number. You may also include the names of specific family members or friends who could be contacted in 2071 to recover items donated. The committee will make the final choice on which items to include.
This Month:
Book Signing/Author Visit– On Wednesday, June 23rd at 6:30 pm, Reverend Melissa Ebken will be on hand to sign copies of her book, Teach Us To Pray: An Ancient Model For a Modern Day.
“As we begin to emerge from a global pandemic, Rev. Melissa Meers Ebken helps us find answers to deep questions. In Teach Us To Pray: An Ancient Model For a Modern Day, Ebken explores what it means to pray meaningfully. From the prayers of a little girl to the angered, lost, and anti-establishment angst of adulthood, Ebken invites us into a journey to pray in a way that is both authentic to ourselves and transformative in how we approach The Divine.”
Electronics Classes – We are offering instruction for individuals who are struggling with their portable electronic devices. Let us help you gain proficiency with your cell phones, laptops, and tablets. The next class will be held Tuesday, June 29th at 10:00am. Contact the library to reserve your spot.
Next Month:
Book Club – Book club meets on the first Thursday of every month. July 1st, members will meet to discuss When We Were Young and Brave by Hazel Gaynor. The historical fiction novel takes place during World War II. “Inspired by true events, When We Were Young and Brave is an unforgettable novel about impossible choices and unimaginable hardship, and the life-changing bonds formed between a young girl and her teacher in a remote corner of a terrible war.”
If you would like to join the book club, contact the library for more information or to sign up!
Library Closed –The library will be closed on Monday, July 5th, in lieu of The 4th of July holiday. Adjustments to the summer reading schedule for Kindergarten will be announced.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
There’ll Be Blue Skies by Ellie Dean
Far From Home by Ellie Dean
Keep Smiling Through by Ellie Dean
Where the Heart Lies by Ellie Dean
Always in my Heart by Ellie Dean
Stars over Clear Lake by Loretta Ellsworth
Military Wife by Laura Trentham
Those Girls by Chevy Stevens
The Doctors Wife by Elizabeth Brundage
Lost Boys of Hannibal by Richard Wingate
DVDs
Nobody
The Unholy
Umbrella Academy, Season One