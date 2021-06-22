Megan Moody, of Gibson City, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Moody is a sophomore majoring in Mathematics / Secondary Education.
Moody was among 801 students from 30 states and 15 countries named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The University is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe.