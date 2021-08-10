A total of 17 tennis campers enjoyed Tots Tennis Camp this past week through the Paxton Park District.
The camp was taught by Kristina Phelan and took place at the tennis courts near the Paxton Civic Center.
Two groups of players were divided up by age and skill. The kids learned tennis basics as well as ground strokes, volleys, serving, ball control, and scoring.
“I was very impressed with the skills and enthusiasm the kids had this week, “ stated Phelan, “I plan on teaching Tots Tennis Camp every year in early August.”
Overall, it was a great week and the kids learned
a lot.