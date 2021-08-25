The Iroquois County Treasurer’s office will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for the collection of taxes and to assist taxpayers with any questions that they may have.
The last day to pay the second installment without penalty will be Sept. 7.
The office will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
After the delinquent date, 1.5 percent interest on farmland, residential, commercial and industrial must be charged per month on the second installment according to Illinois state statute. The interest rate on the first installment will be 4.5 percent after Sept. 7.
A reminder: taxes are also payable at all Iroquois County banks. The last day to pay taxes at a bank this year is Sept. 7. Taxes can also be mailed without penalty as long as the postmark reads Sept. 7 or paid at the county treasurer’s office or placed in the outside drop box.
No personal checks will be accepted after Sept. 7.
Payments must be received by Sept. 24 in order to avoid publication. Judgement will be held on Oct. 22. The tax sale will be held on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. at the county administrative center.
The last day to register as a tax buyer will be Oct. 8.
The last day that credit card payments will be accepted is Oct. 8.