Hundreds of people gathered in Gibson City for Saturday’s Fighting For Finn fundraiser.
The beautiful day started off with a big group of bikes/Jeep’s/cars participating in a bike run. That is a very giving group that gave generously to numerous 50/50s and bought t-shirts, raffle tickets and car flags.
The committee gives their thanks to the many business and individual donors who supported this event financially, by providing auction items, and to those who attended and purchased items. Bill Kruse provided his expertise in auctioning the larger, live auction items.
We had a first-rate team of volunteers that planned and put on this event. Thanks to Jay’s Place for allowing us to hold the FIGHTING WITH FINN Fundraiser there.
There are still t-shirts, keychains, car flags and golf cart raffle tickets for sale. Message Susie Tongate or Billie Jo Denny to purchase those. ￼ We understand that many people were unable to attend at this time and may wish to still donate￼. Those donations can be taken straight to the Bank of Gibson, Made payable to the Finn Fairley Fundraiser. ￼
So happy to say when our event was all over, we were able to “Share Some Love” with those in need in our community! We had tons of buns, condiments, paper products, water, cookies, and snacks left from the Fighting For Finn fundraiser, that were donated or purchased for our dinner.
We took these items to Piollettis who will use them as they feed flood victims.
Raffle Tickets for the 2022 Ez-Go golf cart are still for sale, that winning ticket will be drawn on Sunday September 12th at the Vintage Baseball Game being held at McMillen Field. Those proceeds will be added in to the profits from this weekend’s events. The committee has already declared this fundraiser a tremendous success.