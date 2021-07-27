GIBSON CITY ─ Members of two of the biggest rock acts from the early 1990s are coming to downtown Gibson City on Aug. 6.
Sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital, a Summer Bash concert featuring Warrant and special guest Eric Martin of Mr. Big is free and open to the public and is intended to honor healthcare workers. Food and beverage vendors will include Pioletti’s Tasting Room, Drummer Creek Catering, the Rotary and Lions clubs, and New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Bill Kirby, Employee and Community Events at Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, said the idea for the concert evolved after the annual Christmas party had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the idea for a “Christmas in July” type of event was considered. Hospital CEO Rob Schmitt then came to Kirby with the idea for a concert for the hospital employees. “From there, it morphed into a downtown event,” Kirby explained. “It’s a thank you to our healthcare workers and essential workers.”
During the pandemic, all of the departments that were able to work remotely did so. “We didn’t have to furlough people very long,” Kirby said. “But it slowed a few things down.”
Because it is a relatively small hospital, Gibson Area Hospital transferred any severe COVID cases elsewhere. “We saw our share,” Kirby said. “But I don’t think we ever felt unsafe.”
In choosing the artists for the event, Kirby and Schmitt went through a list of musical acts that were within the hospital’s budget. “We just wanted to choose someone that was recognizable,” Kirby said. “(Warrant) seemed like a band that would have a lot of fun.”
Because tickets are not being sold, it’s unknown exactly how many people will turn out for the concert, but Kirby is estimating there may be 1,500 to 2,000 people in attendance. Over 300 of the hospital’s approximately 800 employees have requested wristbands needed for the VIP section up front where they will be. “The city has been great to work with,” he said. “I want to see everyone have a good time. Everybody is stoked.”
Martin will open the concert at 8 p.m.
In an email interview with the Ford County Record, Martin explained that he will be sharing the stage with PJ Farley, bassist for Trixter and Fozzy, and Ben Hans, percussionist for Kip Winger. “My acoustic set is going to probably be short and sweet like me,” Martin said. “A little bit of comedic chatter and a heaping handful of Mr. Big songs.”
The Los Angeles-based melodic hard rock group Mr. Big, which formed in 1988, topped the charts in 1991.
“We were a great live band, undeniably three of the best musicians on the planet, toured the world 20 times over, and in my humble opinion wrote some damn good songs,” Martin said. “Oh yeah, caught the public on a good day with that little campfire song of mine.”
That song, the acoustic ballad “To Be With You,” went to No. 1 in 15 countries.
“Pretty much everyone I run into has heard it,” Martin said. “I’m more surprised that they still love it. I’ve done some huge shows in the last 10 years, and they still join in the chorus (some shower singers bust out the licks as well): ‘I’m the Oooooone’ ... God love ‘em all.”
Mr. Big was in the middle of the changing musical landscape brought on by grunge when Nirvana released “Bleach” in 1989. “Mr. Big came out swinging as well; we toured like mad men for two years,” Martin said. “Unfortunately it didn’t sell like we hoped. Was it grunge? Who knows?”
Then Pearl Jam’s “Ten” came out in 1991. “It did awesome,” Martin said. “We released ‘Lean into It,” and the record went platinum. I don’t know what to tell you except I personally didn’t feel the change until a few years later. The gates of the USA were closing for bands like us of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and a lot of my brothers and sisters went from making records and touring to painting houses and getting a real job.”
Mr. Big then cultivated strong fan bases in Japan, southeast Asia, South America and a couple of places in Europe. “Looking back on it, it’s all rock and roll, which never dies at the end of my story,” Martin said.
Martin had just returned from a successful run of gigs in Europe at the end of January 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started. “It was a nightmare for all kinds of reasons,” Martin said. “I was worried about my family’s health, worried about not being able to support them. Luckily I had some ‘mailbox money’ coming in. I went from panic to boredom to eating and drinking myself out of house and home. I’m sure everyone has that lockdown story as well.”
Martin wrote and played a handful of what he calls “Covid-comfortable” gigs, with masking, testing and social distancing. “It wasn’t ideal but it kept my chops up and prevented me from going crazy,” he said. “The jury is still out on that one.”
There are no plans for a new album in the near future. “I tried so many times to write another solo record ... failed miserably,” he said. “It’s definitely on the ‘before I’m too old to rock and roll’ bucket list.”
Martin’s motivation as an artist is simple. “Some folks are going to laugh, but I’m addicted to that rush (pause for laughter),” he said. “I still get the chills and goosebumps when the lights go out in the venue and the spotlight hits my microphone. It’s all about hitting the stage, hitting the notes and singing like a champ.”
As for whether Mr. Big will reunite? “I still keep the torch held high and wait for the rescue,” Martin said.
Meanwhile, Warrant is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its biggest album, “Cherry Pie.” The L.A. glam metal band formed in 1984 with rhythm guitarist Erik Turner and bassist Jerry Dixon, eventually adding singer Jani Lane, guitarist Joey Allen and drummer Steven Sweet. The band exploded on the scene in 1988 with its debut album, “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich,” featuring the No. 2-peaking power ballad “Heaven.” Warrant went double-platinum again in 1990 with “Cherry Pie,” which featured the title track and music video starring model Bobbie Brown. Warrant has sold more than 10 million albums and had nine charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100.
Warrant’s current lineup features Turner, Allen, Dixon, Sweet and former Lynch Mob singer Robert Mason. Lane died in 2011.
The concert is Illinois’ only stop currently scheduled on Warrant’ s “Cherry Pie 30 Never Tasted So Good Anniversary Tour” dates in 2021.