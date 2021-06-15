PAXTON – Governor Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met June 7, 2021, at the Pells Park pavilion in Paxton.
The June meeting marked the group’s first in-person meeting since March 2020, due to restrictions on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chapter members otherwise met regularly via Zoom.
There were 18 in attendance, including three guests, and all enjoyed a box lunch from Mareci’s Bakery of Paxton.
Brodie Doman of Gibson City was honored for his Eagle Scout project of making flag collection boxes to assist area residents in disposing of worn flags. The boxes are painted in flag colors and located outside the American Legion on Sangamon Avenue and the scout cabin on Melvin Street.
Anyone may place a worn, damaged, or faded flag in one of the containers, and Boy Scouts will conduct regular flag retirement ceremonies.
Doman is a 2021 graduate of GCMS High School and the son of Adam Doman and Nichole Egged of Gibson City, who were also present.
Doman was presented a Certificate of Award from Joyce Schmale, chapter chair of The Flag of the United States of America Committee. The award was given for proper use, correct display, and patriotic presentation of the nation’s flag.
Doman was nominated for the award by Pamela Bork of Thawville, a chapter member who is serving as NSDAR Chaplain General. NSDAR has promoted respect for the flag for over 100 years and also educates citizens about correct flag usage.
There was also an installation ceremony for the new officers who were elected in March for two-year terms, beginning July 1. Present for the ceremony were Jean Fox of Roberts, regent, and Jean Noellsch of Gibson City, vice regent. Three other new officers were unable to be present: Joyce Culbertson of Paxton, recording secretary; Leann Wilcoxen of Peru, chaplain; and Janice Johnson of Kirkland, WA, historian.
Chapter officers continuing for another year in their offices include: Judy Jepsen-Popel, corresponding secretary, and Jean Watson, registrar, both of Paxton; Sherri Kenner, treasurer, and Joyce Schmale, librarian, both of Mahomet.
Regent Camp presented regent-elect Fox with the chapter’s regent pin and received an embroidered tote with thanks from the chapter for her past two years of service. Camp also will receive a past-regent’s pin, ordered from NSDAR offices in Washington, D.C.
A memorial service was conducted by Chaplain Martha McGraw to honor three chapter members who died during 2020-21 chapter year: Della Bork of Thawville, Janet Saban of Champaign, and Barbara Traub of Fairbury.