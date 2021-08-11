Aug. 2:
James P. Kennedy, 26, of Gibson City, Aggravated Assault
Aug. 4.
Joshua M. Roush, 38, of Bloomington, Possession of Cannabis Over 30 GM, Delivery of Cannabis Over 30 GM, Possession of Cannabis over 100 GM, Driving While License Revoked
