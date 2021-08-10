Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Superintendent Jeremy Darnell recently announced the school’s updated return to learn plan.
The update letter is printed below:
GCMS Families & Staff:
Last Tuesday, Governor Pritzker issued an Executive Order that requires all staff, students, and visitors aged 2 and older to universally mask indoors. This includes all indoor activities and sports and requires that all participants, coaches, spectators, officials, and game personnel wear a mask. People are not required to wear masks outdoors. The CDC still recommends in areas of high transmission or crowded outdoor settings that individuals who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask.
Prior to this change in mandate, our draft return-to-learn plan recommended mask wearing in all settings. However, the current mandate does not allow for this discretion.
I understand that there are many strong opinions regarding this situation, but our board, administration, and staff have worked very hard to place the educational needs, welfare, and safety of our students and staff as our primary focus and will continue to do so.
Many of the mitigations that were in place last year have been lifted or revised, and we will strive to make this school year as normal as possible for the children we serve. For example:
• School will be in session all day
• Shorter quarantines for close contacts (all final decisions on close contacts and quarantines will be made by the health department)
• No morning self-certification (removed due to universal masking)
• Masks outdoors recommended not required
• Full season extra-curricular schedules
• Social distancing reduced to three (3) feet when properly masked
• Breakfast and lunch served at school and will be free of charge for all students
Attached to this announcement you will find the most recent school guidance from public health, GCMS Board Policy for public comment, and a letter of explanation from the law firm of Kriha/Boucek explaining the advisement received by GCMS. (All can be found at www.gcmsk12.org/o/gcms/article/508412)
Our protocols will be reviewed often and will likely change as this situation is always evolving. I want to thank you for being supportive of GCMS and ask for your patience and understanding as we embark upon this new year. Further clarity and guidance will be provided in coming days.
Sincerely,
Jeremy Darnell
Superintendent