The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School senior class was honored during its awards day May 21.
The following awards and scholarships were presented during the ceremony:
Valedictorian Award: Alex Killian
Illinois State Scholars: Ethan Garard, Nathan Kallal and Alex Killian
Military Recognition: U.S. Army-Nolan Pollard and Manuel Portal; Illinois Army National Guard-Skyler Funk and Tyler Kollross
The Heart of GCMS Scholarship: Dallas Whelchel
Red Cross Award: Haven Hathaway
American Legion and Honorable Mention Awards: Skyler Funk and Rylan Davis; Isabella Amburgy and Nathan Kallal
Lion’s Club Awards: Isabella Amburgy and Nathan Kallal
Rotary Interact Member of the Year: Haven Hathaway
Rotary Education Scholarship: Nathan Kallal
Rotary Reach for the Stars Scholarship: Emma Swanson
Jake’s Boys Scholarships: Ashlyn Allemand, Haven Hathaway and Alex Killian
Angela Roderick “Overcomer” Scholarship: Alex Killian
John W. Cowell Citizenship Award & Scholarship: Ryleigh Brown and Ethan Garard
GCMS Ag Scholarships: Presleigh Warner, Skyler Niemann and Rachel Quinley
GCMS FFA Alumni Scholarships: Presleigh Warner & Skyler Niemann
Illinois State FFA Hiram Sibley Scholarship: Presleigh Warner & Skyler Niemann
WCIA 2021 Best of the Class: Alex Killian
Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Jr. Citizen of the Year: Isabella Amburgy, Rylan Davis and Haven Hathaway
Parkland Pathway to Illinois Recognition: Gavin Workman
DAR/SAR Good Citizen Award Recognition: Nathan Kallal and Haven Hathaway
Future Teachers of America Award: Ashlyn Allemand
Frieda Garber Award: Ryleigh Brown
Phil & Eva Loy Scholarship: Alex Killian
First Presbyterian Medical Scholarship: Kennedy Fanson, Abigail Sizemore and Presleigh Warner
First Presbyterian Trades Scholarship: Hailey Ferguson
McCormick Tutoring Scholarship: Nathan Kallal and Emma Swanson
Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation Scholarship: Karleigh Kietzman
Bank of Gibson City Student of the Month and Year Awards: Nathan Kallal, Haven Hathaway (Student of the Year), Tyler Kollross, Isabella Amburgy, Rylan Davis, Emma Swanson, Karleigh Kietzman, Blake Nugent and Ethan Garard
All-Season Athletic Awards: Logan Benningfield, Skyler Funk, Ethan Garard, Nathan Kallal and Brayden Roesch