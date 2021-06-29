The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School senior class was honored during its awards day May 21.

The following awards and scholarships were presented during the ceremony:

Valedictorian Award: Alex Killian

Illinois State Scholars: Ethan Garard, Nathan Kallal and Alex Killian

Military Recognition: U.S. Army-Nolan Pollard and Manuel Portal; Illinois Army National Guard-Skyler Funk and Tyler Kollross

The Heart of GCMS Scholarship: Dallas Whelchel

Red Cross Award: Haven Hathaway

American Legion and Honorable Mention Awards: Skyler Funk and Rylan Davis; Isabella Amburgy and Nathan Kallal

Lion’s Club Awards: Isabella Amburgy and Nathan Kallal

Rotary Interact Member of the Year: Haven Hathaway

Rotary Education Scholarship: Nathan Kallal

Rotary Reach for the Stars Scholarship: Emma Swanson

Jake’s Boys Scholarships: Ashlyn Allemand, Haven Hathaway and Alex Killian

Angela Roderick “Overcomer” Scholarship: Alex Killian

John W. Cowell Citizenship Award & Scholarship: Ryleigh Brown and Ethan Garard

GCMS Ag Scholarships: Presleigh Warner, Skyler Niemann and Rachel Quinley

GCMS FFA Alumni Scholarships: Presleigh Warner & Skyler Niemann

Illinois State FFA Hiram Sibley Scholarship: Presleigh Warner & Skyler Niemann

WCIA 2021 Best of the Class: Alex Killian

Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Jr. Citizen of the Year: Isabella Amburgy, Rylan Davis and Haven Hathaway

Parkland Pathway to Illinois Recognition: Gavin Workman

DAR/SAR Good Citizen Award Recognition: Nathan Kallal and Haven Hathaway

Future Teachers of America Award: Ashlyn Allemand

Frieda Garber Award: Ryleigh Brown

Phil & Eva Loy Scholarship: Alex Killian

First Presbyterian Medical Scholarship: Kennedy Fanson, Abigail Sizemore and Presleigh Warner

First Presbyterian Trades Scholarship: Hailey Ferguson

McCormick Tutoring Scholarship: Nathan Kallal and Emma Swanson

Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation Scholarship: Karleigh Kietzman

Bank of Gibson City Student of the Month and Year Awards: Nathan Kallal, Haven Hathaway (Student of the Year), Tyler Kollross, Isabella Amburgy, Rylan Davis, Emma Swanson, Karleigh Kietzman, Blake Nugent and Ethan Garard

All-Season Athletic Awards: Logan Benningfield, Skyler Funk, Ethan Garard, Nathan Kallal and Brayden Roesch

