ILLINOIS — The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive Sept. 14 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 401 N. Church Street in Gibson City, according to a news release.
Please bring a blood donor card or a photo ID. Appointments are encouraged, because Red Cross sends staff to take care of the donors in a timely manner by the number of appointments. If you are not on our regular calling list, please call Sharon at 217-249-8103 or make an appointment on line at redcrossblood.org. Please make your appointment by Wednesday, September 8, 2021. To help save time the Red Cross has announced RapidPass. RapidPass is a new tool that allows you to complete pre-reading and health history questions online from the comfort and privacy of your home or office. By using RapidPass, you can reduce the time you spend at the blood drive by up to 15 minutes. Learn more by visiting redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. There are also directions at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave in Gibson City.
Your temperature will be taken before registration. Masks required.
Presenting donor can enter a drawing to win one of the 2-$10 gift certificates for the GAH Gift Shop or one of the 2-$25 Gibson Bucks sponsored by the GAH Auxiliary at this drive.
Donating blood is safe, easy and takes about one hour. Donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old (16 year olds may donate with ARC consent form signed by their parent). There is no upper age limit. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, and wait 56 days between donations. You are eligible, if you donated on or before July 20, 2021. Donors should eat a good meal, within four hours before donating. All blood types are needed especially types “O” and all “RH negatives”. The number of blood donations helps GAH on the cost of the blood that is purchase for their needs. Come help save lives.