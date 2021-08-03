Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) is announcing 27 new cases. These cases are from July 23rd through July 28th. Currently, there is an outbreak at Heritage Health in Gibson City. Thirteen of the 27 new cases are associated with the outbreak at this facility. Ford County has a total of 1,947 cases. Of those, 1,114 are confirmed cases and 833 are probable cases. There has been a total of 48 deaths. Public health officials continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. FCPHD reports both confirmed and probable case data as recommended by the CDC. Both confirmed and probable cases are treated the same with regards to isolation and contact tracing. For more information about case definitions and criteria, please visit: https://wwwn.cdc.gov/nndss/conditions/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/case-definition/2020/. FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, including practicing three key steps (The 3 W’s): wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering. COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to-person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes. Illinois Department of Public Health states that the spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. COVID-19 in Illinois • For zip code level information on positive COVID-19 cases, please visit IDPH Virtual map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. Please note, data will not be shown unless a zip code has six or more cases. This is consistent with Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics (77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005). Ford County zip code areas 61773, 60962, 60959, 60957, 60952, 60946, 60936, and 60919 are being reported. • For information on long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, please visit: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. Information provided at this link is provisional, subject to change, and updated weekly. Facilities report data to their local health departments, which in-turn report to IDPH, so lag time and discrepancies are to be expected. • For county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, please visit: http://dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
• For a listing of COVID-19 testing sites in Illinois, please visit: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing. This is not a comprehensive list of testing sites. Locations are continuously being added as information is provided. Some locations have asked not to be named.
Please visit our website (www.fordcountyphd.org) and follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for additional COVID-19 information and resources. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.