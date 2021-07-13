Editor’s Note: We’ll be publishing the results from the Ford County Fair over the next several weeks.
Junior Sheep Results – 2021 Fair
Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ram lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Yearling ewe
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ram lamb
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ram lamb
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Yearling ewe
1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
2nd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
2nd – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
4th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Dorset – Fall ram lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Dorset – Spring ram lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Dorset – Yearling ewe
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Dorset – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Dorset – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Dorset – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Southdown – Fall ram lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Southdown – Spring ram lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Southdown – Yearling ewe
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Southdown – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Southdown – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Southdown – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ram lamb
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Yearling ewe
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ewe lamb
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ram lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ram lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Yearling ewe
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 1
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 2
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 3
1st – Sara Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
3rd – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 1
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL
3rd – Hunter Hull, Danforth, IL
4th – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 2
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 1
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL
Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 2
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
4th – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Open Sheep Results – 2021 Fair
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ram lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Champion Ram
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Yearling ewe
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Champion Ewe
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Pen of 3 lambs
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ram lamb
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ram lamb
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Champion ram
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Yearling ewe
1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
2nd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
2nd – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
4th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Champion Ewe
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Hampshire – Pen of 3 lambs
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Fall ram lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Spring ram lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Champion ram
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Yearling ewe
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Champion ewe
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Dorset – Pen of 3 lambs
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Fall ram lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Spring ram lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Champion ram
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Pair of ram lambs
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Yearling ewe
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Champion ewe
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Pair of yearling ewes
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Southdown – Pen of 3 lambs
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ram lamb
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Champion Ram
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Yearling ewe
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ewe lamb
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Champion ewe
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ram lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ram lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Champion ram
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair of ram lambs
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Yearling ewe
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ewe lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ewe lamb
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Champion ewe
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair or yearling ewes
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair of ewe lambs
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pen of 3 lambs
1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 1
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 2
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 3
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Sara Munsterman, Watseka, IL
3rd – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 1
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL
3rd – Hunter Hull, Danforth, IL
4th – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 2
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 1
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL
Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 2
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL
4th – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Champions – Grand Champion Ram
1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Champions – Grand Champion Ewe
1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Champions – Grand Champion Market Lamb
1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL
Open Horse Show Results:
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Mare Halter
1st – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
5th – Emma Moore, Fisher, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Gelding Halter
1st – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Karissa Leonard, Gibson City, IL
5th – Shannon Ryan, Bloomington, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Showmanship
1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
5th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Leadline (7 years and under)
1st – Brooklyn Kanosky, Onarga, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 18 & under
1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
3rd – Brianna Bachman, Loda, IL
4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 19 & over
1st – Brittany Ryan, Coal City, IL
2nd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
3rd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
5th – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Hunt Seat Equitation
1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
5th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Walk Trot 18 & un
1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL
4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Western Pleasure-18 & un
1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
2nd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Bella Joos, Morton, IL
4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Walk-Trot
1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
4th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
5th – Jim Koch, Chebanse, IL
6th – Arlene Nauman, Washington, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Western Pleasure
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
6th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Color Breed Western Pleasure
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
5th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Horsemanship
1st – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
5th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Western Pleasure (19 & over)
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
5th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Second Chance Pleasure
1st – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
2nd – Staci Redding, Farmer City, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
5th – Debbie Robinson, Bethany, IL