Queen Pageant Results

2021 Miss Ford County – Jolee Hastings of Loda

First Runner Up – Lyndi Allen of Paxton

Miss Congeniality – Lyndi Allen of Paxton

Little Mister and Miss Results

2021 Ford County Fair Little Mister Felix Pollard and Miss Vera Vaughn

Runner Up:Dawson Rapp- Parents: Laura Peverelle of Paxton

Runner up: Braelyn Bunting: Parents: Zach and Ariel Bunting of Gibson City

Little Miss: Vera Vaughn: Cody and Kelli Vaughn of Paxton

Little Mister: Felix Pollard- Parents: Tyler and Gabrielle Pollard

Tractor Pull Results – 2021 Fair

Tractor and Truck Pull – Pro Stock 4×4 Trucks – Pro Stock 4×4 Trucks

1st – Rick Thomas, Brazil, IN

2nd – Greg Samet, East Lynn, IL

3rd – Ryan Clark, Greencastle, IN

4th – Rick Thomas, Brazil, IN

5th – Brad Chamberlain, Brazil, IN

6th – Joe Cash, Fillmore, IN

7th – Nash Reinoehl, Reelsville, IN

8th – Wade Bennett, Linden, IN

9th – Aaron Taylor, Donovan, IL

10th – Devin Wright, Paris, IL

Tractor and Truck Pull – Mini Rods – Mini Rods

1st – Perry Butson, Edgerton, WI

2nd – Zach Jasper, Washington, MO

3rd – Jay Butson, Pearl City, IL

4th – Terry Turner, Troy, MO

5th – Stacy Butson, South Beloit, IL

6th – Joe Pecka, Washington, MO

7th – Donnie Jasper, Washington, MO

8th – Tim Stucky, Fairview, IL

9th – Mark Schaley, Tremont, IL

10th – Shawn Conner, Springfield, IL

Tractor and Truck Pull – Old Skool – Old Skool

1st – Scott Boehler, Girard, IL

2nd – Larry Lukow, Chebanse, IL

3rd – Jesse Black, Casey, IL

4th – Lynn Johnson, Elkhart, IL

5th – Berle Casteel, Lovington, IL

6th – Derk Casteel, Sullivan, IL

7th – Linda Casteel, Lovington, IL

8th – Ron Kolweier, Addieville, IL

Tractor and Truck Pull – Outlaw Tractors – Outlaw Tractors

1st – Bill Miller, Farina, IL

2nd – Jeremy Edwards, Waynetown, IN

3rd – Corey Johnson, Peotone, IL

4th – Scott Sage, Gifford, IL

5th – Bill Points, Waverly, IL

6th – Cory Magsamen, Champaign, IL

7th – Bill Warmoth, Martinsville, IN

8th – Noah Campbell, Danville, IL

9th – Dan Reeder, Greenup, IL

10th – Richard Crone, Martinsville, IN

11st – Ehren Lohrmann, Lebanon, IN

Tractor and Truck Pull – Farm Stock Tractors – Farm Stock Tractors

1st – Wade Rueck, Roberts, IL

2nd – Eddie Heidrick, Danville, IL

3rd – Charlie Myerscough, Seymour, IL

4th – Eddie Heidrick, Danville, IL

5th – Joel Moore, Thawville, IL

6th – Jeremy McGee, Longview, IL

7th – Cory Magsamen, Champaign, IL

8th – Jason Kirby, Farmer City, IL

9th – Joel Moore, Thawville, IL

Children’s Tractor Pull Results – 2021 Fair

4 year olds

1st – Teddy Kinzinger, Paxton

2nd – Hunter Donner, Gibson City

3rd – Waylon Gibson, Elliott

5 year olds

1st – Alex Hastings, St. Joseph

2nd – Benny Mackinson, Gibson City

3rd – Sydney Hastings, St. Joseph

4th – Ryan Essex, Loda

6 year olds

1st – Cooper Hull, Gibson City

2nd – Brooklynn Yang, Gibson City

3rd – Brady Cisco, Thawville

4th – Jonah Everett, Champaign

7 year olds

1st – Justin Oelschlager, Pontiac

2nd – Joseph Everett, Champaign

3rd – Ashlynn Vogel, Ellsworth

8 year olds

1st – Braelyn Bunting, Gibson City

2nd – McKenna Bennett, Sidney

3rd – Lylla Bennett, Sydney

4th – Bailey Templeton, Rantoul

9 year olds

1st – Sawyer L ahr, Foosland

2nd – Raelyn Cloniger, Melvin

3rd – Violet Foster, Paxton

4th – Oscar Pollard, Melvin

10 year olds

1st – Chance Hewitt, Melvin

2nd – Colt Casey, Gibson City

3rd – Ruby Pollard, Melvin

11 year olds

1st – Bailey Bunting, Gibson City

2nd – Colton Hilligoss, Melvin

Adult class

Men

1st – Phil Foster, Paxton

2nd – Zach Bunting, Gibson City

Women

1st – Jaimie Hilligoss, Melvin

2nd – Destiny Thomas, Danforth

3rd – Daniele Lahr, Gibson City

4th – Becky Essex, Loda

5th – Jolee Hasting, Miss Ford County, Loda

Talent Show Results – 2021 Fair

Junior Division

First Place: The First Impressions Dance Team, Watseka

Team Members: Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Kate Sabol, Avery Schroeder, Landon Starkey and Harley Valentine.

Second Place: Elite Energy Dance Team, Watseka.

Team Members: Lily Anderson, London Clark, Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons, Savannah Reed.

Third Place: Cora Busby, Paxton – Vocal Solo

Senior Division

First Place: Voodoo Essence Dance Team, Watseka

Team Members: Hope Aaron, Lilian Eheart, Hannah Eheart, Briana Warren and Sadee Wuethrich

Second Place: Kaylynn Little, Gibson City – Vocal Solo

Third Place: Addison Lewis, Hoopeston – Vocal Solo

