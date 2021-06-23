- Editor’s Note: Look for more 4-H results from the Ford County Fair in next week’s edition of the Ford County Record.
Queen Pageant Results
2021 Miss Ford County – Jolee Hastings of Loda
First Runner Up – Lyndi Allen of Paxton
Miss Congeniality – Lyndi Allen of Paxton
Little Mister and Miss Results
2021 Ford County Fair Little Mister Felix Pollard and Miss Vera Vaughn
Runner Up:Dawson Rapp- Parents: Laura Peverelle of Paxton
Runner up: Braelyn Bunting: Parents: Zach and Ariel Bunting of Gibson City
Little Miss: Vera Vaughn: Cody and Kelli Vaughn of Paxton
Little Mister: Felix Pollard- Parents: Tyler and Gabrielle Pollard
Tractor Pull Results – 2021 Fair
Tractor and Truck Pull – Pro Stock 4×4 Trucks – Pro Stock 4×4 Trucks
1st – Rick Thomas, Brazil, IN
2nd – Greg Samet, East Lynn, IL
3rd – Ryan Clark, Greencastle, IN
4th – Rick Thomas, Brazil, IN
5th – Brad Chamberlain, Brazil, IN
6th – Joe Cash, Fillmore, IN
7th – Nash Reinoehl, Reelsville, IN
8th – Wade Bennett, Linden, IN
9th – Aaron Taylor, Donovan, IL
10th – Devin Wright, Paris, IL
Tractor and Truck Pull – Mini Rods – Mini Rods
1st – Perry Butson, Edgerton, WI
2nd – Zach Jasper, Washington, MO
3rd – Jay Butson, Pearl City, IL
4th – Terry Turner, Troy, MO
5th – Stacy Butson, South Beloit, IL
6th – Joe Pecka, Washington, MO
7th – Donnie Jasper, Washington, MO
8th – Tim Stucky, Fairview, IL
9th – Mark Schaley, Tremont, IL
10th – Shawn Conner, Springfield, IL
Tractor and Truck Pull – Old Skool – Old Skool
1st – Scott Boehler, Girard, IL
2nd – Larry Lukow, Chebanse, IL
3rd – Jesse Black, Casey, IL
4th – Lynn Johnson, Elkhart, IL
5th – Berle Casteel, Lovington, IL
6th – Derk Casteel, Sullivan, IL
7th – Linda Casteel, Lovington, IL
8th – Ron Kolweier, Addieville, IL
Tractor and Truck Pull – Outlaw Tractors – Outlaw Tractors
1st – Bill Miller, Farina, IL
2nd – Jeremy Edwards, Waynetown, IN
3rd – Corey Johnson, Peotone, IL
4th – Scott Sage, Gifford, IL
5th – Bill Points, Waverly, IL
6th – Cory Magsamen, Champaign, IL
7th – Bill Warmoth, Martinsville, IN
8th – Noah Campbell, Danville, IL
9th – Dan Reeder, Greenup, IL
10th – Richard Crone, Martinsville, IN
11st – Ehren Lohrmann, Lebanon, IN
Tractor and Truck Pull – Farm Stock Tractors – Farm Stock Tractors
1st – Wade Rueck, Roberts, IL
2nd – Eddie Heidrick, Danville, IL
3rd – Charlie Myerscough, Seymour, IL
4th – Eddie Heidrick, Danville, IL
5th – Joel Moore, Thawville, IL
6th – Jeremy McGee, Longview, IL
7th – Cory Magsamen, Champaign, IL
8th – Jason Kirby, Farmer City, IL
9th – Joel Moore, Thawville, IL
Children’s Tractor Pull Results – 2021 Fair
4 year olds
1st – Teddy Kinzinger, Paxton
2nd – Hunter Donner, Gibson City
3rd – Waylon Gibson, Elliott
5 year olds
1st – Alex Hastings, St. Joseph
2nd – Benny Mackinson, Gibson City
3rd – Sydney Hastings, St. Joseph
4th – Ryan Essex, Loda
6 year olds
1st – Cooper Hull, Gibson City
2nd – Brooklynn Yang, Gibson City
3rd – Brady Cisco, Thawville
4th – Jonah Everett, Champaign
7 year olds
1st – Justin Oelschlager, Pontiac
2nd – Joseph Everett, Champaign
3rd – Ashlynn Vogel, Ellsworth
8 year olds
1st – Braelyn Bunting, Gibson City
2nd – McKenna Bennett, Sidney
3rd – Lylla Bennett, Sydney
4th – Bailey Templeton, Rantoul
9 year olds
1st – Sawyer L ahr, Foosland
2nd – Raelyn Cloniger, Melvin
3rd – Violet Foster, Paxton
4th – Oscar Pollard, Melvin
10 year olds
1st – Chance Hewitt, Melvin
2nd – Colt Casey, Gibson City
3rd – Ruby Pollard, Melvin
11 year olds
1st – Bailey Bunting, Gibson City
2nd – Colton Hilligoss, Melvin
Adult class
Men
1st – Phil Foster, Paxton
2nd – Zach Bunting, Gibson City
Women
1st – Jaimie Hilligoss, Melvin
2nd – Destiny Thomas, Danforth
3rd – Daniele Lahr, Gibson City
4th – Becky Essex, Loda
5th – Jolee Hasting, Miss Ford County, Loda
Talent Show Results – 2021 Fair
Junior Division
First Place: The First Impressions Dance Team, Watseka
Team Members: Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Kate Sabol, Avery Schroeder, Landon Starkey and Harley Valentine.
Second Place: Elite Energy Dance Team, Watseka.
Team Members: Lily Anderson, London Clark, Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons, Savannah Reed.
Third Place: Cora Busby, Paxton – Vocal Solo
Senior Division
First Place: Voodoo Essence Dance Team, Watseka
Team Members: Hope Aaron, Lilian Eheart, Hannah Eheart, Briana Warren and Sadee Wuethrich
Second Place: Kaylynn Little, Gibson City – Vocal Solo
Third Place: Addison Lewis, Hoopeston – Vocal Solo