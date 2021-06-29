*Editor's Note: We'll be publishing the results from the Ford County Fair over the next several weeks.
Junior Beef Results:
Junior Beef – Angus – Senior heifer calf
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Hank Renfro, Pekin, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Late summer yearling heifer
1st – Garrett Rhode, Carlock, IL
2nd – Zane Hoffman, Colfax, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Early summer yearling heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Late junior yearling heifer
1st – Logan Suits, Rantoul, IL
2nd – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
3rd – Garrett Rhode, Carlock, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Early junior yearling heifer
1st – Connor Suits, Rantoul, IL
2nd – Brec Hoffman, Colfax, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Senior yearling heifer
1st – Cale Hoffman, Colfax, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Champion heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Junior Beef – Angus – Reserve heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Junior Beef – Hereford – Senior heifer calf
1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
2nd – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL
3rd – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
4th – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL
Junior Beef – Hereford – Early summer yearling heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL
Junior Beef – Hereford – Late junior yearling heifer
1st – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL
2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL
Junior Beef – Hereford – Early junior yearling heifer
1st – Gracie Schleef, Onarga, IL
Junior Beef – Hereford – Champion female
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Junior Beef – Hereford – Reserve female
1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Senior heifer calf
1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
3rd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL
4th – Travis Rhode, Carlock, IL
5th – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Early summer yearling heifer
1st – Dayten Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Late junior yearling heifer
1st – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Early junior yearling heifer
1st – Garrett Wright, Gibson City, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Senior yearling heifer
1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Champion female
1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Simmental – Reserve champion female
1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Senior Heifer Calf
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
2nd – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Early Summer Yearling Heifer –
1st – Kelly Jones, Colfax, IL
2nd – Tatum Willms, Gilman, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Late Junior Yearling Heifer –
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
2nd – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL
3rd – Gracie Wagner, Milford, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Early Junior Yearling Heifer –
1st – Gretchen Willms, Gilman, IL
2nd – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Senior Yearling Heifer
1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Champion Heifer
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Reserve Champion Heifer
1st – Kelly Jones, Colfax, IL
Junior Beef – Champion – Grand Champion Heifer
1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Champion – Reserve Grand Champion Heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Angus steer class 1
1st – Travis Rhode, Carlock, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion steer – Angus
1st – Travis Rhode, Carlock, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Shorthorn steer class 1
1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Shorthorn steer class 2
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion steer – Shorthorn
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Reserve champion steer – Shorthorn
1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Hereford steer class 1
1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Hereford steer class 2
1st – Mitch Woods, Kempton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Hereford steer class 3
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion Hereford steer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Reserve champion Hereford steer
1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Simmental steer class 1
1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion Simmental steer
1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – AOB & Crossbred steer class 1
1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – AOB & Crossbred steer class 2
1st – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL
2nd – Chancey Haas, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – AOB & Crossbred steer class 3
1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Ch. AOB & Xbred Steer
1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Res. Ch. AOB & Xbred Steer
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Market heifer class 1
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion Market Heifer
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Res. Ch. Market Heifer
1st – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Grand champion market overall
1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
Junior Beef – Market Classes – Res. Ch. Over All Breeds
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Open Beef Results:
Beef – Angus – Senior Heifer Calf
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Hank Renfro, Pekin, IL
Beef – Angus – Late Summer Yearling Heifer
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
2nd – Zane Hoffman, Colfax, IL
Beef – Angus – Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Beef – Angus – Late Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Logan Suits, Rantoul, IL
3rd – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Angus – Early Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Connor Suits, Rantoul, IL
2nd – Brec Hoffman, Colfax, IL
Beef – Angus – Senior Yearling Heifer
1st – Cale Hoffman, Colfax, IL
Beef – Angus – Champion Heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Beef – Angus – Reserve Champion Heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Beef – Angus – Pair of Females
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
3rd – Logan Suits, Rantoul, IL
Beef – Hereford – Senior Heifer Calf
1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
2nd – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
3rd – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL
4th – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL
Beef – Hereford – Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL
Beef – Hereford – Late Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL
2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL
Beef – Hereford – Early Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Gracie Schleef, Onarga, IL
Beef – Hereford – Champion Heifer
1st – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL
Beef – Hereford – Reserve Champion Heifer
1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
Beef – Hereford – Pair of Females
1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL
2nd – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL
3rd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL
Beef – Simmental – Yearling bull
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Simmental – Champion bull
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Simmental – Senior Heifer Calf
1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
3rd – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
4th – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
5th – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL
Beef – Simmental – Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st – Dayten Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL
Beef – Simmental – Late Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL
Beef – Simmental – Early Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Garrett Wright, Gibson City, IL
Beef – Simmental – Senior Yearling Heifer
1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Beef – Simmental – Champion Heifer
1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Simmental – Reserve Champion Heifer
1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Beef – Simmental – Pair of Females
1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
3rd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL
Beef – Simmental – Pair of Yearlings
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Senior Heifer Calf
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
2nd – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st – Kelly Jones, Colfax, IL
2nd – Tatum Willms, Gilman, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Late Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
2nd – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL
3rd – Gracie Wagner, Milford, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Early Junior Yearling Heifer
1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Gretchen Willms, Gilman, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Senior Yearling Heifer
1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Champion Heifer
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Reserve Champion Heifer
1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL
Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Pair of Females
1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
Beef – Champions – Champion bull overall
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Champions – Champion female overall
1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Champions – Reserve champion female overall
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Steers – Angus steer class 1
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Steers – Champion Angus steer
1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL
Beef – Steers – Shorthorn steer class 1
1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Steers – Shorthorn steer class 2
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
Beef – Steers – Champion shorthorn steer
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
Beef – Steers – Reserve champion shorthorn steer
1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Steers – Hereford steer class 1
1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL
Beef – Steers – Hereford steer class 2
1st – Mitch Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef – Steers – Hereford steer class 3
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef – Steers – Champion Hereford steer
1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL
Beef – Steers – Reserve champion Hereford steer
1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL
Beef – Steers – Simmental steer class 1
1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Beef – Steers – Champion Simmental steer
1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL
Beef – Steers – AOB/Crossbred steer class 1
1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Steers – AOB/Crossbred steer class 2
1st – Chancey Haas, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL
Beef – Steers – AOB/Crossbred steer class 3
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
Beef – Steers – Champion AOB & Xbred steer
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Steers – Res. Ch. AOB & Xbred Steer
1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL
Beef – Steers – Market heifer class 1
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef – Steers – Champion Market Heifer
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Steers – Reserve Ch. Market Heifer
1st – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef – Steers – Grand Champion Market
1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL
Beef – Steers – Reserve Grand Ch. Market
1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL
Open Goat Results:
Goats – Nubian – Sr. Doe kid, bornJan. 1-Feb 28
1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Nubian – Jr. Grand Champion/Jr.Reserve
1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Nubian – Doe, 2 yrs and under 3
1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Nubian – Sr. Grand Champion/ Sr. Res. G
1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Jr. Doe Kid, Born April 1 or a
1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Int. Doe Kid, born March 1-31
1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – `Doe 1 yr. and under 2, yet to
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
3rd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Jr. Grand Champ/Jr. Reserve GC
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Doe under 2, fresh
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Doe, 2 years and under 3
1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Doe, 3 years and under 5
1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Doe 5 years and over
1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
Goats – Oberhasli – Sr. Grand Champ/Reserve GC
1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Jr doe kid, born after April 1
1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Int. doe kid, born March 1-31
1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
2nd – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
3rd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
4th – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Doe 1 yr, under 2, yet to fres
1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C
1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Doe, under 2, fresh
1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Doe, 2 yrs and under 3
1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL
Goats – Lamancha – Doe, 3 yrs & under 5
1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
Goats – Lamancha – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C
1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
2nd – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
Goats – Lamancha – Champion Challenge
1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
2nd – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
Goats – Alpine – Jr doe kid, born after April 1
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Int. doe kid, born March 1-31
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Doe, 1 yr, under 2, yet to fre
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Doe, under 2, fresh
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Doe, 2 yrs & under 3
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
3rd – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
4th – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL
5th – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Doe, 3 yrs & under 5
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
3rd – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL
4th – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL
Goats – Alpine – Doe, 5 yrs & over
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Alpine – Champion Challenge
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Recorded Grades – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28
1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Recorded Grades – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C
1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Recorded Grades – Doe, 2 yrs & under 3
1st – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL
Goats – Recorded Grades – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C
1st – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL
Goats – Saanen – Jr doe kid, born after April 1
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Saanen – Int. doe kid, born March 1-31
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Saanen – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
3rd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
4th – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL
Goats – Saanen – Doe 1 yr, under 2, yet to fres
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Saanen – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Saanen – Doe, under 2, fresh
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Saanen – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – Saanen – Champion Challenge
1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL
Goats – AOB – Jr doe kid, born after April 1
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Int doe kid, born March 1-31
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Doe, 1 yr. and under 2, yet t
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Res Grand
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Doe, under 2, fresh
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Doe, 2 yrs & under 3
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
3rd – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
4th – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Doe, 3 yrs & under 5
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
3rd – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Doe, 5 yrs & over
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – AOB – Champion Challenge
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Champions – Best Jr doe in show
1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL
Goats – Champions – Best Senior Doe in Show
1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN
Open Horse Show Results:
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Mare Halter
1st – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
5th – Emma Moore, Fisher, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Gelding Halter
1st – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Karissa Leonard, Gibson City, IL
5th – Shannon Ryan, Bloomington, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Showmanship
1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
5th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Leadline (7 years and under)
1st – Brooklyn Kanosky, Onarga, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 18 & under
1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
3rd – Brianna Bachman, Loda, IL
4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 19 & over
1st – Brittany Ryan, Coal City, IL
2nd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
3rd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
5th – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Hunt Seat Equitation
1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
5th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Walk Trot 18 & un
1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL
4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Western Pleasure-18 & un
1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
2nd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Bella Joos, Morton, IL
4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Walk-Trot
1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
4th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
5th – Jim Koch, Chebanse, IL
6th – Arlene Nauman, Washington, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Western Pleasure
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
6th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Color Breed Western Pleasure
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
5th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Horsemanship
1st – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
5th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Western Pleasure (19 & over)
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
5th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Second Chance Pleasure
1st – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
2nd – Staci Redding, Farmer City, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
5th – Debbie Robinson, Bethany, IL