*Editor's Note: We'll be publishing the results from the Ford County Fair over the next several weeks.

Junior Beef Results:

Junior Beef – Angus – Senior heifer calf

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Hank Renfro, Pekin, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Late summer yearling heifer

1st – Garrett Rhode, Carlock, IL

2nd – Zane Hoffman, Colfax, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Early summer yearling heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Late junior yearling heifer

1st – Logan Suits, Rantoul, IL

2nd – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

3rd – Garrett Rhode, Carlock, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Early junior yearling heifer

1st – Connor Suits, Rantoul, IL

2nd – Brec Hoffman, Colfax, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Senior yearling heifer

1st – Cale Hoffman, Colfax, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Champion heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Junior Beef – Angus – Reserve heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Junior Beef – Hereford – Senior heifer calf

1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

2nd – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL

3rd – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

4th – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL

Junior Beef – Hereford – Early summer yearling heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL

Junior Beef – Hereford – Late junior yearling heifer

1st – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL

2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL

Junior Beef – Hereford – Early junior yearling heifer

1st – Gracie Schleef, Onarga, IL

Junior Beef – Hereford – Champion female

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Junior Beef – Hereford – Reserve female

1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Senior heifer calf

1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

3rd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL

4th – Travis Rhode, Carlock, IL

5th – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Early summer yearling heifer

1st – Dayten Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Late junior yearling heifer

1st – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Early junior yearling heifer

1st – Garrett Wright, Gibson City, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Senior yearling heifer

1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Champion female

1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Simmental – Reserve champion female

1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Senior Heifer Calf

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

2nd – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Early Summer Yearling Heifer –

1st – Kelly Jones, Colfax, IL

2nd – Tatum Willms, Gilman, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Late Junior Yearling Heifer –

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

2nd – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL

3rd – Gracie Wagner, Milford, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Early Junior Yearling Heifer –

1st – Gretchen Willms, Gilman, IL

2nd – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Senior Yearling Heifer

1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Champion Heifer

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Junior Beef – AOB & Crossbred – Reserve Champion Heifer

1st – Kelly Jones, Colfax, IL

Junior Beef – Champion – Grand Champion Heifer

1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Champion – Reserve Grand Champion Heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Angus steer class 1

1st – Travis Rhode, Carlock, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion steer – Angus

1st – Travis Rhode, Carlock, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Shorthorn steer class 1

1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Shorthorn steer class 2

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion steer – Shorthorn

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Reserve champion steer – Shorthorn

1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Hereford steer class 1

1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Hereford steer class 2

1st – Mitch Woods, Kempton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Hereford steer class 3

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion Hereford steer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Reserve champion Hereford steer

1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Simmental steer class 1

1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion Simmental steer

1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – AOB & Crossbred steer class 1

1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – AOB & Crossbred steer class 2

1st – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL

2nd – Chancey Haas, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – AOB & Crossbred steer class 3

1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Ch. AOB & Xbred Steer

1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Res. Ch. AOB & Xbred Steer

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Market heifer class 1

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Champion Market Heifer

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Res. Ch. Market Heifer

1st – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Grand champion market overall

1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

Junior Beef – Market Classes – Res. Ch. Over All Breeds

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Open Beef Results:

Beef – Angus – Senior Heifer Calf

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Hank Renfro, Pekin, IL

Beef – Angus – Late Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

2nd – Zane Hoffman, Colfax, IL

Beef – Angus – Early Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Beef – Angus – Late Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Logan Suits, Rantoul, IL

3rd – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Angus – Early Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Connor Suits, Rantoul, IL

2nd – Brec Hoffman, Colfax, IL

Beef – Angus – Senior Yearling Heifer

1st – Cale Hoffman, Colfax, IL

Beef – Angus – Champion Heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Beef – Angus – Reserve Champion Heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Beef – Angus – Pair of Females

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

3rd – Logan Suits, Rantoul, IL

Beef – Hereford – Senior Heifer Calf

1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

2nd – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

3rd – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL

4th – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL

Beef – Hereford – Early Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL

Beef – Hereford – Late Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL

2nd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL

Beef – Hereford – Early Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Gracie Schleef, Onarga, IL

Beef – Hereford – Champion Heifer

1st – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL

Beef – Hereford – Reserve Champion Heifer

1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

Beef – Hereford – Pair of Females

1st – Claire Zorns, Tolono, IL

2nd – Taylor Cole, Roberts, IL

3rd – Ben Schleef, Onarga, IL

Beef – Simmental – Yearling bull

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Simmental – Champion bull

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Simmental – Senior Heifer Calf

1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

3rd – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

4th – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

5th – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL

Beef – Simmental – Early Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Dayten Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL

Beef – Simmental – Late Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL

Beef – Simmental – Early Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Garrett Wright, Gibson City, IL

Beef – Simmental – Senior Yearling Heifer

1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Beef – Simmental – Champion Heifer

1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Simmental – Reserve Champion Heifer

1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Beef – Simmental – Pair of Females

1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

3rd – Morgan Ruff, Long Point, IL

Beef – Simmental – Pair of Yearlings

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Senior Heifer Calf

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

2nd – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Early Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Kelly Jones, Colfax, IL

2nd – Tatum Willms, Gilman, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Late Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

2nd – Hailey Ruff, Long Point, IL

3rd – Gracie Wagner, Milford, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Early Junior Yearling Heifer

1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Gretchen Willms, Gilman, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Senior Yearling Heifer

1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Champion Heifer

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Reserve Champion Heifer

1st – Ty Drach, Pontiac, IL

Beef – All Other Breeds & Crossbreds – Pair of Females

1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

Beef – Champions – Champion bull overall

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Champions – Champion female overall

1st – Ellie Drach, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Champions – Reserve champion female overall

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Steers – Angus steer class 1

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Steers – Champion Angus steer

1st – Preston Rhode, Carlock, IL

Beef – Steers – Shorthorn steer class 1

1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Steers – Shorthorn steer class 2

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

Beef – Steers – Champion shorthorn steer

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

Beef – Steers – Reserve champion shorthorn steer

1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Steers – Hereford steer class 1

1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL

Beef – Steers – Hereford steer class 2

1st – Mitch Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef – Steers – Hereford steer class 3

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef – Steers – Champion Hereford steer

1st – Mandy Hacker, Lexington, IL

Beef – Steers – Reserve champion Hereford steer

1st – Tyler Cole, Roberts, IL

Beef – Steers – Simmental steer class 1

1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Beef – Steers – Champion Simmental steer

1st – Mason Loschen, Paxton, IL

Beef – Steers – AOB/Crossbred steer class 1

1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Steers – AOB/Crossbred steer class 2

1st – Chancey Haas, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL

Beef – Steers – AOB/Crossbred steer class 3

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

Beef – Steers – Champion AOB & Xbred steer

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Steers – Res. Ch. AOB & Xbred Steer

1st – Adaline Eisenmann, Mahomet, IL

Beef – Steers – Market heifer class 1

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef – Steers – Champion Market Heifer

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Steers – Reserve Ch. Market Heifer

1st – Helena Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef – Steers – Grand Champion Market

1st – Clara Haas, Pontiac, IL

Beef – Steers – Reserve Grand Ch. Market

1st – Landon Loschen, Paxton, IL

Open Goat Results:

Goats – Nubian – Sr. Doe kid, bornJan. 1-Feb 28

1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Nubian – Jr. Grand Champion/Jr.Reserve

1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Nubian – Doe, 2 yrs and under 3

1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Nubian – Sr. Grand Champion/ Sr. Res. G

1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Jr. Doe Kid, Born April 1 or a

1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Int. Doe Kid, born March 1-31

1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – `Doe 1 yr. and under 2, yet to

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

3rd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Jr. Grand Champ/Jr. Reserve GC

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Doe under 2, fresh

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Doe, 2 years and under 3

1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Doe, 3 years and under 5

1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

2nd – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Doe 5 years and over

1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

Goats – Oberhasli – Sr. Grand Champ/Reserve GC

1st – Holly Cunningham, Trivoli, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Jr doe kid, born after April 1

1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Int. doe kid, born March 1-31

1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

2nd – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

3rd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

4th – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Doe 1 yr, under 2, yet to fres

1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C

1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Doe, under 2, fresh

1st – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Doe, 2 yrs and under 3

1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

2nd – Kody Menigoz, Onarga, IL

Goats – Lamancha – Doe, 3 yrs & under 5

1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

Goats – Lamancha – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C

1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

2nd – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

Goats – Lamancha – Champion Challenge

1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

2nd – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

Goats – Alpine – Jr doe kid, born after April 1

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Int. doe kid, born March 1-31

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Doe, 1 yr, under 2, yet to fre

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Doe, under 2, fresh

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Doe, 2 yrs & under 3

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

3rd – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

4th – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL

5th – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Doe, 3 yrs & under 5

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

3rd – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL

4th – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL

Goats – Alpine – Doe, 5 yrs & over

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Alpine – Champion Challenge

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Recorded Grades – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28

1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Recorded Grades – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C

1st – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

2nd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Recorded Grades – Doe, 2 yrs & under 3

1st – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL

Goats – Recorded Grades – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C

1st – Celeste Cummings, Danforth, IL

Goats – Saanen – Jr doe kid, born after April 1

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Saanen – Int. doe kid, born March 1-31

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Saanen – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

3rd – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

4th – Don Bergfield, Bellflower, IL

Goats – Saanen – Doe 1 yr, under 2, yet to fres

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Saanen – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Reserve C

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Saanen – Doe, under 2, fresh

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Saanen – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

2nd – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – Saanen – Champion Challenge

1st – Lena Bergfield, Foosland, IL

Goats – AOB – Jr doe kid, born after April 1

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Int doe kid, born March 1-31

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Sr doe kid, born Jan. 1-Feb 28

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Doe, 1 yr. and under 2, yet t

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Jr Grand Champion/Jr Res Grand

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Doe, under 2, fresh

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Doe, 2 yrs & under 3

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

3rd – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

4th – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Doe, 3 yrs & under 5

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

3rd – Cameron Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Doe, 5 yrs & over

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Sr Grand Champion/Sr Reserve C

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

2nd – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – AOB – Champion Challenge

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Champions – Best Jr doe in show

1st – Ed Jodlowski, Atlanta, IL

Goats – Champions – Best Senior Doe in Show

1st – Roseanna Cintron, Terre Haute, IN

Open Horse Show Results:

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Mare Halter

1st – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

5th – Emma Moore, Fisher, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Gelding Halter

1st – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Karissa Leonard, Gibson City, IL

5th – Shannon Ryan, Bloomington, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Showmanship

1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

5th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Leadline (7 years and under)

1st – Brooklyn Kanosky, Onarga, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 18 & under

1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

3rd – Brianna Bachman, Loda, IL

4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 19 & over

1st – Brittany Ryan, Coal City, IL

2nd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

3rd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

5th – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Hunt Seat Equitation

1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

5th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Walk Trot 18 & un

1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL

4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Western Pleasure-18 & un

1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

2nd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Bella Joos, Morton, IL

4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Walk-Trot

1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

4th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

5th – Jim Koch, Chebanse, IL

6th – Arlene Nauman, Washington, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Western Pleasure

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

6th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Color Breed Western Pleasure

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

5th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Horsemanship

1st – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

5th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Western Pleasure (19 & over)

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

5th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Second Chance Pleasure

1st – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

2nd – Staci Redding, Farmer City, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

5th – Debbie Robinson, Bethany, IL

Tags