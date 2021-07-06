Open Horse Show Results:
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Mare Halter
1st – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
5th – Emma Moore, Fisher, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Gelding Halter
1st – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Karissa Leonard, Gibson City, IL
5th – Shannon Ryan, Bloomington, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Showmanship
1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
5th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Leadline (7 years and under)
1st – Brooklyn Kanosky, Onarga, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 18 & under
1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
3rd – Brianna Bachman, Loda, IL
4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 19 & over
1st – Brittany Ryan, Coal City, IL
2nd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
3rd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
5th – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Hunt Seat Equitation
1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
5th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Walk Trot 18 & un
1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL
4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Western Pleasure-18 & un
1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
2nd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Bella Joos, Morton, IL
4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Walk-Trot
1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
4th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
5th – Jim Koch, Chebanse, IL
6th – Arlene Nauman, Washington, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Western Pleasure
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
6th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Color Breed Western Pleasure
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL
5th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Horsemanship
1st – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL
5th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Western Pleasure (19 & over)
1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL
3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL
4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
5th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL
Western Horse Show – Horse show – Second Chance Pleasure
1st – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL
2nd – Staci Redding, Farmer City, IL
3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL
4th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL
5th – Debbie Robinson, Bethany, ILEditor’s Note: We’ll be publishing the results from the Ford County Fair over the next several weeks.
Open Poultry Show Results – 2021 Fair
Poultry – American – Cockerel
1st – Channing Durbin, Lexington, IL
Poultry – Mediterranean – Pullet
1st – Channing Durbin, Lexington, IL
Poultry – English – Cockerel
1st – Chloe Durbin, Lexington, IL
Poultry – English – Pullet
1st – Chloe Durbin, Lexington, IL
Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Cock
1st – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Hen
1st – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Cockerel
1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL
2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Pullet
1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL
2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
3rd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Feather Legged Bantam – Cockerel
1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Feather Legged Bantam – Pullet
1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL
2nd – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Old English & Game Bantam – Cock
1st – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
3rd – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL
4th – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
5th – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL
Poultry – Old English & Game Bantam – Hen
1st – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
3rd – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL
4th – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL
5th – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL
6th – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL
Poultry – Old English & Game Bantam – Cockerel
1st – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL
Poultry – Other Fowl – Pair of any other Ducks
1st – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL
Poultry – Champions – Best in Show
1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL
Junior Rabbits Results – 2021 Fair
Junior Rabbits – Satins – All varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Senior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Intermediate Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Junior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Junior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Buck
1st – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Intermediate Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Intermediate Doe
1st – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Senior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Junior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Junior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Polish – All varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – Polish – All varieties – Senior Doe
1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
3rd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL
3rd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
4th – Rylee Masco, Loda, IL
Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Senior Doe
1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
2nd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL
3rd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Junior Buck
1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Junior Doe
1st – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL
2nd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
3rd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL
Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Senior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Junior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Junior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Junior Rabbits – Market Classes – Meat Pen
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
3rd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL
4th – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
Junior Rabbits – Market Classes – Single Fryer
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
3rd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
4th – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champions – Best 6 Class Animal
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champions – Best 4 Class Animal
1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL
Junior Rabbits – Champions – Best Rabbit in Show
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Open Rabbits Results – 2021 Fair
Rabbits – Florida White – Senior Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL
3rd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL
4th – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
5th – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Florida White – Senior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
3rd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL
4th – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
5th – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL
Rabbits – Florida White – Junior Buck
1st – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL
Rabbits – Florida White – Junior Doe
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL
Rabbits – Florida White – BOB
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Florida White – BOS
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Buck
1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – 6-8 Buck
1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
5th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – 6-8 Doe
1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Buck
1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
5th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Doe
1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
5th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – BOB
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Champagne – BOS
1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Senior Buck
1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
3rd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
4th – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Senior Doe
1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
3rd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
4th – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Junior Buck
1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
4th – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Junior Doe
1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Senior Buck
1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
3rd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Senior Doe
1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
3rd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Junior Buck
1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Junior Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
3rd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
4th – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
5th – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – BOB
1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – BOS
1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Senior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Junior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Junior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – Senior Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – 6-8 Buck
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – 6-8 Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – Junior Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, Red – Junior Buck
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, Red – Junior Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – Senior Buck
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – Senior Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – 6-8 Buck
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL
3rd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – 6-8 Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – Junior Doe
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – BOB
1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL
Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – BOS
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, Black – Senior Buck
1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, Black – Senior Doe
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
3rd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, Black – Junior Doe
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, Blue – Senior Buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, Blue – Senior Doe
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
3rd – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, AOV – Senior Buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, AOV – BOB
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Himalayan, AOV – BOS
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, Broken – Senior Buck
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, Broken – Senior Doe
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, Broken – Junior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, Black – Senior Doe
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, Black – Junior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Senior Buck
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Senior Doe
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Junior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Junior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – BOB
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – BOS
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Polish, All Varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Polish, All Varieties – BOB
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Black – Senior Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Black – Senior Doe
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Black – 6-8 Doe
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – Senior Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – Senior Doe
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – 6-8 Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – Junior Doe
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – BOB
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – BOS
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Senior Buck
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Senior Doe
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
3rd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Junior Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
2nd – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Junior Doe
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Broken – Senior Doe
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Buck
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Doe
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
3rd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – Junior Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – BOB
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – BOS
1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL
Rabbits – Holland Lop, Solid – Senior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Holland Lop, Solid – Senior Doe
1st – Ava Masco, Loda, IL
Rabbits – Holland Lop, Broken – Senior Buck
1st – Rylee Masco, Loda, IL
Rabbits – Holland Lop, Broken – BOB
1st – Rylee Masco, Loda, IL
Rabbits – Holland Lop, Broken – BOS
1st – Ava Masco, Loda, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Black & Blue – Senior Buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Black & Blue – Senior Doe
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Black & Blue – Junior Doe
1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Doe
1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – Junior Buck
1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – BOB
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – BOS
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Senior Buck
1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Senior Doe
1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
3rd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL
4th – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Junior Buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Junior Doe
1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Gold – Senior Doe
1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Gold – Junior buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, Gold – Junior doe
1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Senior Buck
1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Senior Doe
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Junior buck
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
2nd – John Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Junior Doe
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – BOB
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – BOS
1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL
Rabbits – Satin, All Varieties – Senior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Satin, All Varieties – Junior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Satin, All Varieties – BOB
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – Senior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – Senior Doe
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – Junior Buck
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – BOB
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – BOS
1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL
Rabbits – Meat Pen – Meat Pens
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Single Fryler – Single Fryers
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Best in Show – Best In Show
1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL