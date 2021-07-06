Open Horse Show Results:

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Mare Halter

1st – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

5th – Emma Moore, Fisher, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Gelding Halter

1st – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Karissa Leonard, Gibson City, IL

5th – Shannon Ryan, Bloomington, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Showmanship

1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

5th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Leadline (7 years and under)

1st – Brooklyn Kanosky, Onarga, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 18 & under

1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

3rd – Brianna Bachman, Loda, IL

4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 19 & over

1st – Brittany Ryan, Coal City, IL

2nd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

3rd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

5th – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Hunt Seat Equitation

1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

5th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Walk Trot 18 & un

1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL

4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Western Pleasure-18 & un

1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

2nd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Bella Joos, Morton, IL

4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Walk-Trot

1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

4th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

5th – Jim Koch, Chebanse, IL

6th – Arlene Nauman, Washington, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Western Pleasure

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

6th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Color Breed Western Pleasure

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

5th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Horsemanship

1st – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

5th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Western Pleasure (19 & over)

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

5th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Second Chance Pleasure

1st – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

2nd – Staci Redding, Farmer City, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

5th – Debbie Robinson, Bethany, ILEditor’s Note: We’ll be publishing the results from the Ford County Fair over the next several weeks.

Open Poultry Show Results – 2021 Fair

Poultry – American – Cockerel

1st – Channing Durbin, Lexington, IL

Poultry – Mediterranean – Pullet

1st – Channing Durbin, Lexington, IL

Poultry – English – Cockerel

1st – Chloe Durbin, Lexington, IL

Poultry – English – Pullet

1st – Chloe Durbin, Lexington, IL

Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Cock

1st – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Hen

1st – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Cockerel

1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL

2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Clean Legged Bantam – Pullet

1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL

2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

3rd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Feather Legged Bantam – Cockerel

1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Feather Legged Bantam – Pullet

1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL

2nd – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Old English & Game Bantam – Cock

1st – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

3rd – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL

4th – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

5th – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL

Poultry – Old English & Game Bantam – Hen

1st – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

3rd – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL

4th – Delaney Smith, Mahomet, IL

5th – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL

6th – Aiden Smith, Weldon, IL

Poultry – Old English & Game Bantam – Cockerel

1st – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL

Poultry – Other Fowl – Pair of any other Ducks

1st – Austin Ater, Mahomet, IL

Poultry – Champions – Best in Show

1st – Asher Smith, Weldon, IL

Junior Rabbits Results – 2021 Fair

Junior Rabbits – Satins – All varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Senior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Intermediate Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Junior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – New Zealands – All varieties – Junior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Buck

1st – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Intermediate Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Intermediate Doe

1st – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Senior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Junior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Mini Rex – All varieties – Junior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Polish – All varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – Polish – All varieties – Senior Doe

1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

3rd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL

3rd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

4th – Rylee Masco, Loda, IL

Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Senior Doe

1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

2nd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL

3rd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Junior Buck

1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

Junior Rabbits – Holland Lop – All varieties – Junior Doe

1st – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL

2nd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

3rd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL

Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Senior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Junior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – AOB 4 Class Breeds – Junior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Junior Rabbits – Market Classes – Meat Pen

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

3rd – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL

4th – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

Junior Rabbits – Market Classes – Single Fryer

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

3rd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

4th – Shelby Luebchow, Paxton, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champions – Best 6 Class Animal

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champions – Best 4 Class Animal

1st – Payton Luebchow, Paxton, IL

Junior Rabbits – Champions – Best Rabbit in Show

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Open Rabbits Results – 2021 Fair

Rabbits – Florida White – Senior Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL

3rd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL

4th – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

5th – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Florida White – Senior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

3rd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL

4th – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

5th – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL

Rabbits – Florida White – Junior Buck

1st – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL

Rabbits – Florida White – Junior Doe

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Arnold Meyer, Gilman, IL

Rabbits – Florida White – BOB

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Florida White – BOS

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Buck

1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – Senior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – 6-8 Buck

1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

5th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – 6-8 Doe

1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

3rd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Buck

1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

2nd – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

5th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – Junior Doe

1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

2nd – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

5th – Kloey Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – BOB

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Champagne – BOS

1st – Bill Bolen, Odell, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Senior Buck

1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

3rd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

4th – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Senior Doe

1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

3rd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

4th – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

5th – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Junior Buck

1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

4th – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Solid – Junior Doe

1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

3rd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Senior Buck

1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

3rd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Senior Doe

1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

3rd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Junior Buck

1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – Junior Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

3rd – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

4th – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

5th – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – BOB

1st – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – Mini Lop, Broken – BOS

1st – Dale Schmidt, Steward, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Senior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Junior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, White – Junior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – Senior Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – 6-8 Buck

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – 6-8 Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, Black – Junior Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, Red – Junior Buck

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, Red – Junior Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – Senior Buck

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – Senior Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – 6-8 Buck

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Larry Wauthier, Martinton, IL

3rd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – 6-8 Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – Junior Doe

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

2nd – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – BOB

1st – Greg Wauthier, Martinton, IL

Rabbits – New Zealand, AOV – BOS

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, Black – Senior Buck

1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, Black – Senior Doe

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

3rd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, Black – Junior Doe

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, Blue – Senior Buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, Blue – Senior Doe

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

3rd – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, AOV – Senior Buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, AOV – BOB

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Himalayan, AOV – BOS

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, Broken – Senior Buck

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, Broken – Senior Doe

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, Broken – Junior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, Black – Senior Doe

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, Black – Junior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Senior Buck

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Senior Doe

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Junior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – Junior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – BOB

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex, AOV – BOS

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Polish, All Varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Polish, All Varieties – BOB

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Black – Senior Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Black – Senior Doe

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Black – 6-8 Doe

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – Senior Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – Senior Doe

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – 6-8 Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – Junior Doe

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – BOB

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Checkered Giant, Blue – BOS

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Senior Buck

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Senior Doe

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

3rd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Junior Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

2nd – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Black & Blue – Junior Doe

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Broken – Senior Doe

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Buck

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Doe

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

2nd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

3rd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – Junior Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – BOB

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Havana, Chocolate & Lilac – BOS

1st – Darrel Clatterbuck, Donovan, IL

Rabbits – Holland Lop, Solid – Senior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Holland Lop, Solid – Senior Doe

1st – Ava Masco, Loda, IL

Rabbits – Holland Lop, Broken – Senior Buck

1st – Rylee Masco, Loda, IL

Rabbits – Holland Lop, Broken – BOB

1st – Rylee Masco, Loda, IL

Rabbits – Holland Lop, Broken – BOS

1st – Ava Masco, Loda, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Black & Blue – Senior Buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Black & Blue – Senior Doe

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Black & Blue – Junior Doe

1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – Senior Doe

1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – Junior Buck

1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – BOB

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Tan, Chocolate & Lilac – BOS

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Senior Buck

1st – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Senior Doe

1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

3rd – Dallas Meyer, Thawville, IL

4th – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Junior Buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Black & Blue – Junior Doe

1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Gold – Senior Doe

1st – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Gold – Junior buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, Gold – Junior doe

1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Senior Buck

1st – Corey Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Senior Doe

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Junior buck

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

2nd – John Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – Junior Doe

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – BOB

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – English Spot, AOV – BOS

1st – Mary C. Henry, Grant Park, IL

Rabbits – Satin, All Varieties – Senior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Satin, All Varieties – Junior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Satin, All Varieties – BOB

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – Senior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – Senior Doe

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – Junior Buck

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – BOB

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – All Other 4 Class Breeds – BOS

1st – Katja Walls, Gibson City, IL

Rabbits – Meat Pen – Meat Pens

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Single Fryler – Single Fryers

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Best in Show – Best In Show

1st – Kaylina Rahn, Thawville, IL

