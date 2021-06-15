The Ford County Historical Society Water Tower Museum offers tours by request. For more information or to set up a tour, call 217-379-4111 or 217-722-2227.
VFW Family Night meals are offered the second Friday of each month through May at the VFW post in Gibson City. Chicken and fish dinners with sides will be served starting at 5 p.m. each night. Dine-in and carryout orders are available.
The Paxton Church of Christ (400 West Ottawa Road) offers Senior Exercise (for those 55 and above) every Monday and Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. This exercise program is designed to help seniors develop both strength and balance. Monday’s exercises focus on stretching, and Thursday’s exercises focus on strengthening. This also provides the opportunity to fellowship with other seniors from the Paxton area.
The Corn Belt Shrine Club, based in Gibson City, will be selling ribeye steak sandwiches with chips and a drink from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at Jay’s Place at 115 N. Sangamon Ave. in downtown Gibson City. Also, each evening the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Booster Club will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5-6 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, located at 219 S. Margaret St. in Piper City. The public is welcome to come and visit; the first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit weight-loss support, education and wellness organization. For more information, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-278-1441, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the First Lutheran Church, located at 301 S. College St. in Paxton. The public is welcome to come and visit; the first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit weight-loss support, education and wellness organization. For details, call Virginia Lafray at 815-668-1728 or visit www.tops.org.
Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.
Celebrate Recovery sessions along with Celebration Place a recovery program for kids 5 yrs-13 yrs olds is at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Gibson City. For more information, call 217-784-8673.
The PBL Area Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.
GriefShare support group meetings will be held at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. Session topics include “Is This Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information or to register, people can call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.
Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.
The Elliott Amvets are holding an all-you-can-eat mountain oyster fry from noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month.
Cheney’s Grove Township Library in Saybrook is open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
IGA has started its weekly cookouts and will be alternating between pork and beef this year. The April 3 cookout will offer pork and will alternate between the two from there.