Two American Red Cross blood drives will be conducted in the month of September in Ford County.
Paxton Hope Vineyard Church will host a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at 152 Market Street in Paxton.
The First Presbyterian Church will host a blood drive from noon-5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 401 North Church Street in Gibson City.
Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.