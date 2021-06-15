Ella Curry, daughter of Bob and Shelly Curry of Loda, was recently awarded the Prospect Chapter 367 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship. Currently administered by the PBL Education Foundation, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of PBL High School and is based on character, citizenship, dedication, integrity, service to school and community, and academic achievement.
While attending PBL High School, Curry was a member of the National Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar, holding a 4.0 GPA, placing her on the Straight A Honor Roll. Curry was also a member of Student Council, the Scholastic Bowl, Math Team, Yearbook, Show Choir, Madrigals, and Chorus.
Community service has been a large part of Curry’s past four years too, participating in the school recycling program, food and clothing drives, GIVE Club, park and yard cleaning, youth group, church cleaning, food pantry and soup kitchens, as well as the community outreach in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
In addition to the Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, Curry has garnered numerous additional awards such as the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois Scholarship, the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, the Illinois Principal’s Award, along with several scholarships administered by the PBL High School Guidance Department.
Curry plans to attend the University of Alabama to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree to become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.