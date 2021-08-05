Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 in a news release dated Aug. 5 thanked the public for providing real time tips as the following agencies assisted in the apprehension of three suspects wanted out of Racine, WI for a bank ATM Robbery: ISP District 6, ISP District 10, ISP Air Operations Unit, ISP SWAT, ISP Division of Investigation Zone 3, ISP Crime Scene Services, IL Department of Natural Resources, Ford, Iroquois, and Kankakee County Sheriff's Departments, and Paxton and Gibson City Police Departments for their assistance in the overnight manhunt in the Roberts, IL area reference the below statement from Racine, WI Police Department. All suspects have been apprehended without incident.
On August 4, 2021 at 1309hrs the Racine Police Department responded to Chase Bank located at 5815 21st St. reference a robbery complaint. Officers learned while an ATM technician was working on the ATM machine two male suspects quickly approached wearing full masks. The technician put his hands up and the two suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
RAPD Investigators broadcasted the suspect and vehicle descriptions.
The Illinois State Police located the suspect vehicle in Ford County, Illinois with the two male suspects fleeing on foot. A search ensued involving multiple agencies, including air units, officers on foot, and K9 units. The search was conducted throughout the night with both suspects being taken into custody by 1100hrs on August 5th, 2021.
The Racine Police Department would like to express their gratitude to all the Illinois Law Enforcement agencies that worked tirelessly throughout the night to locate the robbery suspects in this active and ongoing investigation.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.