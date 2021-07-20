Competitors in this year’s Iroquois County Fair Costume Goat Lead celebrated their fair’s long history at the Crescent City site Saturday.
Entries wore signs and costumes highlighting the fair’s 60th anniversary at the Crescent City site.
Dusty Grabow and her goat, Spring, won both the People’s Choice Award and first place overall during the competition.
Grabow, 8, has a long history competing in the event and has won in the past.
For her entry, Grabow and Spring donned costumes highlighting the fair’s diamond anniversary while also promoting the goat industry as a whole.
In her entry form for the contest, Grabow said Spring is a boer goat that is being raised for meat and that the demand for goat meat is on the rise.
Grabow said she is getting a dairy goat to have milk to drink as well as make cheese and soap with, however, she added, right now, the goats are her friends and pets.
Grabow is a third grade student at Clara Peterson Grade School and a Klover Bud member of the Country Kickers 4-H Club.
Rhett Grabow took second place in the competition Saturday.
For his entry, Grabow dressed up as long-time Iroquois County Fair volunteer Bill Tucker and highlighted some of Tucker’s history with the fair.
Tucker was present for the first fair at the Crescent City site and was elected to the fair board in 1973. Tucker has also been heavily involved preparing the fairgrounds for the many tractor pulls that have been presented over the years.
Emma Merrill-Kohl took third place, Lani Rae Merrill-Kohl placed fourth, Gabby Kohl took fifth place, Kurtis Kohl took sixth and Graydon Young placed seventh.