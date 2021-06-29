Congratulations to Joshua Bleich, of Melvin, who was named to the McKendree University spring 2021 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.
Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a center in Radcliff, Ky., and offers degree programs online and at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. McKendree University is one of U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities,” “Best Value Schools” and “Best Colleges for Veterans” in the Midwest.