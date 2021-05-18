Stephen Foster was just a young man in his early 20s when he assumed the position of Patton Township road commissioner.
It was November 1964. The Beatles had first landed in New York City a few months earlier. President John F. Kennedy had been shot to death the year before. And Foster found himself with the road commissioner’s job after the death of his father, Ray, who had held the position for two years.
Fifty-six years later it’s time to retire — time to sit on the front porch and sip lemonade more often.
Foster said he hopes he can find enough to keep busy in retirement, and he will miss the job, but he won’t miss getting up in the middle of the night to plow snow.
“I’ve got some couches here in the (township) shed. Some nights I’ve stayed all night,” Foster said.
The winters of 1978 and 1979 were the worst. Hundreds of travelers had to leave the road and stay in Paxton shelters due to snowstorms.
Many was the day, because of impassable conditions, that he had to transport nurses and other workers to the now-closed Ford County Nursing Home north of town.
“One winter we plowed snow for 31 straight days. We used to plow every day in the old days,” Foster said, noting that snowfall amounts have dropped in recent years while rainfall amounts have risen.
“For the highest point between Cairo and Chicago” there’s an awful lot of water that accumulates in the Paxton area.
Patton Township encompasses the Paxton area. The road commissioner is responsible for maintaining 80 miles of rural roads. The job also entails maintaining the signage. Foster frequently has had to replace signs that people have swiped or resurrect signs that have been knocked over.
Perhaps Foster’s biggest fan is his wife, Vickie. She has seen the commitment her husband has made to the job.
“He’s just one awesome man,” she said. “He loves it. He is good at it. He has passion for it. The new road commmissioner (Dwain Sanders), I think he has the same motivation.”
Vickie Foster said there were days when her husband would get up “and make sure the roads were passable. It was Mothers Day, and he would still have to get out there and put road barricades up so people wouldn’t go down the road because they were flooded.”
Patton Township Clerk Caryl Nuckols, who has held the position since 1984, said she thinks Foster “has done an excellent job.”
Nuckols handled much of the paperwork for the road commissioner, including paying the bills.
Stephen Foster said it costs a great deal more to put down and maintain a road these days. An oil-and-chip road, which used to cost $1,000, now costs about $8,000. A contracted company applies oil-and-chip or asphalt, and the road commissioner maintains it. The more heavily traveled roads are asphalt. Cost for a mile of new asphalt road: About $150,000.
One regular job has been Foster heading out with four or five buckets full of asphalt to fill potholes.
Fewer rural roads are gravel than in yesteryear. Foster said it’s far easier to maintain an oil-and-chip road or asphalt road than a gravel one — hence the change.
Foster will be honored at a reception, open to the public, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pells Park pavilion.
“It’s been a very good job. I have had good people to work with,” Foster said, but health concerns convinced him it was time to let someone else do the job.