RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-2 1

Despite loss to Mahomet-Seymour, Spartans still local leader and recently had three-game win streak.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 6-4 6

Bulldogs picked up big win versus SJ-O, then handed Centennial a double-digit loss on Monday.

3. Unity 2-1 2

Rockets slowed by weather, suffered first defeat last week at hands of Illini Prairie rival Chillicothe IVC.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-1 —

Panthers thriving after 1-1 start, topped Ford County rival GCMS for their fifth consecutive triumph.

5. Champaign Central 8-4 8

Maroons finding footing after 2-4 opening to campaign, dumped Marshall for sixth win in a row.

6. Milford 4-1-1 4

Bearcats drew with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and face big test with Centennial on Friday.

7. Villa Grove/Heritage 5-1 10

Hawks handled Arcola and have scored double-digit runs in all but one of their games so far.

8. Centennial 5-6 7

Chargers came up short against Bloomington on Wednesday, face Purple Raiders again Thursday.

9. LeRoy 7-2 —

Panthers have fallen just once after recording a 1-1 start, make a trip to Peoria Heights on Thursday.

10. ALAH 6-4 —

Knights romped past Blue Ridge on Wednesday, own earlier wins versus Tuscola and Monticello.