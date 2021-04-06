Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday — Friday – National Library Week! Incentives for new and existing patrons!
Monday –K-5th grade Story Hour held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.
Wednesday –ASL class will meet in the program room at 2:00 pm.
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am. Free hot dogs, chips, and water from 3:30 — 6:00 pm. Tours given by staff.
- Celebrate National Library Week – April 5th through 9th is National Library Week. Stop by on Thursday, April 8th from 3:30-6:00 for a free hot dog, chips, and water. During the month of April, those who sign up for a new library card will be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Current and new adult patrons who choose to sign up for the weekly e-newsletter will also be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Kids who apply for a new card will be entered into a drawing for a spring gift basket.
Coming Up
- Cardmaking – The next card making class with Mary McCormick will be held on Tuesday, August 13th. Participants will receive instruction and materials to create four beautifully hand-crafted cards. Seats are limited so be sure to sign up early! There is a $10 fee.
- Let’s Taco ‘Bout Stress –For teenagers and young adults: What has you stressing? Is it school, work, relationships, preparing for college, or maybe all of the above? Join us in the program room on Thursday April 15th from 5:30pm to 7:00 pm. “Lettuce” eat tacos and talk about some stress management skills to help get you through your daily life. Learn how to take your stress and turn it into something positive! Sign up at the circulation desk or call 784-5343 to reserve your spot.
- The library still complies with the guidelines set forth by the state of Illinois and the CDC for libraries. The wearing of masks and maintaining social distance is practiced.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
No Way Out by Fern Michaels
Red Book by James Patterson
DVDs
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar
Son of the South