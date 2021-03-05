618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
Coming Up
Craft Class: Ceramic Rabbit– With some paint, ribbons, and flowers, these sweet bunnies will add charm to your Easter decor! There is no cost for this class. There is room for 15 participants on Thursday, March 18th at 6:00pm. See examples on our facebook page. *
Mark Your Calendar: Consumer Fraud Presentation –A consumer fraud presentation will be given by Marsha Griffin at Moyer District Library on Thursday, March 25th at 6:00pm. Marsha is a representative from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343. *
* The library still complies with the guidelines set forth by the state of Illinois and the CDC for libraries. The wearing of masks and maintaining social distance is practiced.
More News
Beautiful Folded Book Art for Sale – The library has a display of books, by Becky Phillips, with various scenes folded into the exposed pages. Library patrons often admire and comment on the display and the creativity behind each one. Now these books are available for purchase at $15 each.
Magazines on Libby – Did you know that you can enjoy magazines via Libby, the library Overdrive app? There are over 3,000 titles available to you such as: US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and much more! You will see them in the “Explore” tab in the “Library” section of your app.
Winter Reading Challenge Winners – Winners of the reading challenge for February are Halle Willoby and Betty Leffler. Congratulations! That wrapped up the children’s challenge. Adults can continue to enter a drawing for the month of March. One entry for every book that you read.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
The Beirut Protocol by Joel C. Rosenberg
Flowers of Darkness by Tatiana De Rosnay
Destined for You by Tracie Peterson
Fast Ice by Clive Cussler
Affair by Danielle Steel
Dark Sky by CJ Box
DVDs
Adverse