Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday –K-5th grade After School Story Hour from 3:45pm-4:30 pm.
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour will be held from 9:00am-9:30am; Book-Folding Art Class at 6:00pm.
Good to Know
Tax Forms – It's that time of year! The library is stocked up on tax forms but don’t wait too long. The paper forms go quickly.
For Sale: Yearbooks on Flash Drive – Flash drives loaded with 1914-2016 Gibson City yearbooks are on sale at the library for $10. Flash Drives that include years 1914-2020 will be $20.
Postcards of Gibson City – Several years ago, Mike Upton scanned these items onto DVDs for Moyer District Library. We still have copies of “Postcards of Gibson City: 1871-2002” for sale at the library.
More News
Book Folding Class– Patrons often admire the beautiful book art that we have on display, created by Becky Phillips. This form of art takes old books and repurposes them into very unique pieces that appear complicated but can actually be achieved through surprisingly easy instruction. On February 25th at 6:00pm, you can join Becky as she guides participants through the process. Our class size is small and will likely fill up fast. Call the library or stop in to sign up. There is NO charge for this program! Masks are required and we practice safe distancing
Craft Class: Ceramic Rabbit– With some paint, ribbons, and flowers, these sweet bunnies will add charm to your Easter decor! There is no charge.. There is room for 15 participants on Thursday, March 18th at 6:00pm.
Masks are still required and we will practice safe distancing. Sign up at the circulation desk or call to be added to the list.
Mark Your Calendar: Consumer Fraud Presentation –A consumer fraud presentation will be given by Marsha Griffin at Moyer District Library on Thursday, March 25th at 6:00pm. Marsha is a representative from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343.
Time Capsule 2021-2071 –The Gibson City Historical Society is currently collecting items for consideration to include in the 2071 time capsule. Items should be clearly marked with your name and phone number and can be dropped off at Moyer District Library. The committee will choose the items to include.
Memorabilia for Sale – Items of memorabilia from Gibson City’s Centennial celebration in 1971 are on display in a case located in the entryway of the library. Additionally, items have been donated for purchase to benefit the Sesquicentennial fund. Centennial plates and books are $20/each. Centennial flags are $100/each.
We have a HP 96 black ink cartridge to give away. Stop by if it fits your printer
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
The Survivors by Jane Harper
The Unwilling by John Hart
The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
The Power Couple by Alex Berenson
The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery
DVDs
The Croods: A New Age
Schitt’s Creek
Outlander:Season 1