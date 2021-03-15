Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
GIBSON CITY, Ill. - This Week
Monday –K-5th grade Story Hour with Mrs. Phillips, held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour with Ms. April, held from 9:00am-9:30am; Ceramic Rabbit craft class will meet at 6:00 pm.
Coming Up
- Craft Class: Ceramic Rabbit– With some paint, ribbons, and flowers, these sweet bunnies will add charm to your Easter decor! There is no cost for this class. There is room for 15 participants on Thursday, March 18th at 6:00pm. See examples on our facebook page.
- Mark Your Calendar: Consumer Fraud Presentation –A consumer fraud presentation will be given by Marsha Griffin at Moyer District Library on Thursday, March 25th at 6:00pm. Marsha is a representative from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343.
- Let’s Taco ‘Bout Stress –For teenagers and young adults: What has you stressing? Is it school, work, relationships, preparing for college, or maybe all of the above? Join us in the program room on Thursday April 15th from 5:30pm to 7:00 pm. “Lettuce” eat tacos and talk about some stress management skills to help get you through your daily life. Learn how to take your stress and turn it into something positive! Sign up at the circulation desk or call 784-5343 to reserve your spot.
- The library still complies with the guidelines set forth by the state of Illinois and the CDC for libraries. The wearing of masks and maintaining social distance is practiced.
Celebrate National Library Week – April 5th through 9th is National Library Week. Stop by on Thursday, April 8th from 3:30-6:00 for a free hot dog, chips, and water. During the month of April, those who sign up for a new library card will be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Current and new adult patrons who choose to sign up for the weekly e-newsletter will also be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Kids who apply for a new card will be entered into a drawing for a spring gift basket.
Beautiful Folded Book Art for Sale – The library has a display of books, by Becky Phillips, with various scenes folded into the exposed pages. Library patrons often admire and comment on the display and the creativity behind each one. Now these books are available for purchase at $15 each.
Magazines on Libby – Did you know that you can enjoy magazines via Libby, the library Overdrive app? There are over 3,000 titles available to you such as: US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and much more! You will see them in the “Explore” tab in the “Library” section of your app.
We have one brand new HP 96 ink cartridge if anyone can use it.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Matter of Life and Death by Phillip Margolin
Meant to Be Jude Deveraux
Other Emily by Dean Koontz
Win by Harlen Coben
DVDs
Brothers by Blood
Don’t Tell a Soul