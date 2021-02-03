Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Afterschool Programs to Resume –On Monday, February 1st, K-5th grade children are invited to join Mrs. Phillips in the program room for a fun craft and story! Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. The reading program meets weekly on Mondays after school from 3:45 to 4:30pm.
Notice: Book Drop –The book drop, located in our parking lot, will NOT be available the first few days of February due to maintenance. Please call us if you are unable to drop off materials inside. We will arrange to meet you at the curb or extend the due dates, if necessary. Thank you and apologies for the inconvenience!
Book Club – On Thursday, February 4th, the Book Cafe will reopen to discuss the club’s past book choice. At that time, our next book club selection, Under the Wide and Starry Sky, will be handed out with plans to meet March 4th.
“Under the Wide and Starry Sky chronicles the unconventional love affair of Scottish literary giant Robert Louis Stevenson, author of classics including Treasure Island and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and American divorcee Fanny Van de Grift Osbourne. They meet in rural France in 1875, when Fanny, having run away from her philandering husband back in California, takes refuge there with her children. Stevenson too is escaping from his life, running from family pressure to become a lawyer. And so begins a turbulent love affair that will last two decades and span the world.” - GoodReads
The Moyer Book Club, also referred to as the Book Cafe, is for adult readers and meets the first Thursday of each month at 1:00 pm to discuss the featured title. Let us know if you are interested in joining or if you have any questions.
More News
Mark Your Calendar: Consumer Fraud Presentation –A consumer fraud presentation will be given by Marsha Griffin at Moyer District Library on Thursday, March 25th at 6:00pm. Marsha is a representative from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343.
Time Capsule 2021-2071 –The Gibson City Historical Society is currently collecting items for consideration to include in the 2071 time capsule. Items should be clearly marked with your name and phone number and can be dropped off at Moyer District Library. The committee will choose the items to include.
Memorabilia for Sale – Items of memorabilia from Gibson City’s Centennial celebration in 1971 are on display in a case located in the entryway of the library. Additionally, items have been donated for purchase to benefit the Sesquicentennial fund. Centennial plates and books are $20/each. Centennial flags are $100/each.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Robert Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me by Ace Atkins
Spin by Patricia Cornell
Out of Hounds by Rita Mae Brown
Pianos and Flowers Brief Encounters by Alexander McCall Smith
Russian by James Patterson
Blink of an Eye Iris Johansen
Shadow Box by Luanne Rice
DVDs
Let Him Go
Breach
Wild Mountain Thyme
Come Play