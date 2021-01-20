Book Club to resume next month– In February, the Book Cafe will reopen to discuss the club’s Christmas book choice. At that time, our next book club selection, Under the Wide and Starry Sky will be handed out with anticipation of meeting in March.
The book is called "Under the Wide and Starry Sky" by Nancy Horan. This book is about a 35 year old woman who leaves her husband, to set sail with her children and nanny to go to Belgium to study art. This book is full of adventure, and about a woman set out to pursue her own desires.
The Winter Reading Challenge Continues! Let us know when you complete a book. There are prizes for both, adults and children. These challenges continue on through February. Happy reading!
Book Pages – Book Page is an attractive publication made available to our patrons for free. You will find a stack at the circulation desk. Inside each edition of Book Page, you will find the latest titles as well as features, reviews, and columns all centered on today’s literature. With great articles, colorful photos, and the latest information, it is sure to grab the interest of most book lovers.
Illinois Heartland Library System – With their Moyer District Library card, patrons have full check-out access to all IHLS libraries. There are 585 member libraries with 229 of those being public. If we don’t have what you are looking for, it is likely that we can find it for you!
New Ink Cartridges – We have brand new printer ink cartridges that were given to the library that we can't use. Stop by the library if you could use an HP 63, HP 920, HP 920XL or Canon 210 XL.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Before She Disappeared- Lisa Gardner
God Will Help You- Max Lucado
Gone to the Woods Surviving a Lost-
Lost Boys- Faye Kellerman
Chain of Gold- Cassandra Clare
Dress Shop on King Street- Ashley Clark
Keep Sharp Build a Better Brain- Sanjay Gupta
Old Joliet Prison- Amy Steindinger
Out of Hounds- Rita Brown
Pianos and Flowers Brief Encounters- Alexander Smith
Russian- James Patterson
Scorpions Tail- Douglas Preston
Spoils of the Dead- Dana Stabenow
Wrong Alibi- Christina Dodd