Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, IL
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday –K-5th grade children are invited to join Mrs. Phillips in the program room at 3:45pm to 4:30pm for a fun craft and story! Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour will be held from 9:00am-9:30am. Ages 5 and under will sing songs, read stories with Ms. April, and have a chance to browse the children’s area with their caregivers!
Coming Up
- Card Making – We are pleased to now offer 3 separate class times, beginning in March. Classes will be offered at 10:30 am; 1:30 pm; and 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9th. Participants will receive instruction and materials from Mary McCormick to create four beautifully hand-crafted cards. Seats are limited so be sure to sign up early! There is a $10 fee.
Craft Class: Ceramic Rabbit– With some paint, ribbons, and flowers, these sweet bunnies will add charm to your Easter decor! There is no cost for this class. There is room for 15 participants on Thursday, March 18th at 6:00pm. See examples on our Facebook page.
Mark Your Calendar: Consumer Fraud Presentation –A consumer fraud presentation will be given by Marsha Griffin at Moyer District Library on Thursday, March 25th at 6:00pm. Marsha is a representative from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343.
- The library still complies with the guidelines set forth by the state of Illinois and the CDC for libraries. The wearing of masks and maintaining social distance is practiced.
More News
Magazines on Libby – Did you know that you can enjoy magazines via Libby, the library Overdrive app? There are over 3,000 titles available to you such as: US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and much more! You will see them in the “Explore” tab in the “Library” section of your app.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
The Chanel Sisters by Judithe Little
The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson
Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Carrick Dalton
DVDs
Monster Hunter
Fatale