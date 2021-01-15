618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
“Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.”
- Mason Cooley
The Winter Reading Challenge Continues! Let us know when you complete a book. There are prizes for both, adults and children. These challenges continue on through February. Happy reading!
Winter and a Cozy Mystery – Winter is the perfect time for a good mystery and we have plenty from which to choose! Here are some cozy mystery authors to check out:
Joanne Fluke, Donna Andrews, Alexander McCall Smith, Krista Davis, Carolyn Hart, Alan Bradley, and Louise Penny. Several authors have also contributed to another cozy mystery series called “Annie’s Attic Mysteries” and those can also be found on our fiction shelves. We will be happy to help you find a great series! Just give us a call or come on in.
Book Pages – Book Page is an attractive publication made available to our patrons for free. You will find a stack at the circulation desk. Inside each edition of Book Page, you will find the latest titles as well as features, reviews, and columns all centered on today’s literature. With great articles, colorful photos, and the latest information, it is sure to grab the interest of most book lovers.
Illinois Heartland Library System – With their Moyer District Library card, patrons have full check-out access to all IHLS libraries. There are 585 member libraries with 229 of those being public. If we don’t have what you are looking for, it is likely that we can find it for you!
Wine Down Glasses for the Sesquicentennial – The “Wine Down” fundraiser for the upcoming Sesquicentennial was held in early November in downtown Gibson City. Special wine glasses were created and distributed to ticket holders. Those ticket holders who were unable to attend are encouraged to drop by the library to receive their complimentary wine glass. However, there are extras also available at the library for a $5 donation to the sesquicentennial celebration with thanks from the committee.
New Ink Cartridges – We have brand a new printer ink cartridge that was given to the library that we can't use. Stop by the library if you could use a Canon 210 XL
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
All the Colors of Night by Jayne Ann Krentz
Neighbors by Danielle Steel
Spin by Patricia Cornwell
Hush Hush by Stuart Woods
Angels at my Fingertips by Lorna Byrne
The Lost Daughter by Gill Paul