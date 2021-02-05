618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday –K-5th grade children are invited to join Mrs. Phillips in the program room at 3:45pm to 4:30pm for a fun craft and story! Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
No Story Hour on February 15--Closed for President's Day
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour will be held from 9:00am-9:30am. Ages 5 and under will sing songs, read stories with Ms. April, and have a chance to browse the children's area with their caregivers!
Good to Know
Congratulations – Shirley Shambrook was the January winner of $25 in Gibson Bucks for our winter reading challenge. Keep reading! Adults are entered into the drawing for each book that they complete. The winter reading challenge will wrap up at the end of February.
For Sale: Yearbooks on Flash Drive – Flash drives loaded with 1914-2016 Gibson City yearbooks are on sale at the library for $10. Flash Drives that include years 1914-2020 will be $20.
Postcards of Gibson City – Several years ago, Mike Upton scanned these items onto DVDs for Moyer District Library. We still have copies of “Postcards of Gibson City: 1871-2002” for sale at the library.
More News
Craft Class: Ceramic Rabbit– With some paint, ribbons, and flowers, these sweet bunnies will add charm to your Easter decor! There is an $8 fee to cover the cost of materials. There is room for 15 participants on Thursday, March 18th at 6:00pm.
By the way, Masks are still required and we will practice safe distancing. Sign up at the circulation desk or call to be added to the list.
Mark Your Calendar: Consumer Fraud Presentation –A consumer fraud presentation will be given by Marsha Griffin at Moyer District Library on Thursday, March 25th at 6:00pm. Marsha is a representative from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. To RSVP or for more information, contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343.
Time Capsule 2021-2071 –The Gibson City Historical Society is currently collecting items for consideration to include in the 2071 time capsule. Items should be clearly marked with your name and phone number and can be dropped off at Moyer District Library. The committee will choose the items to include.
Memorabilia for Sale – Items of memorabilia from Gibson City’s Centennial celebration in 1971 are on display in a case located in the entryway of the library. Additionally, items have been donated for purchase to benefit the Sesquicentennial fund. Centennial plates and books are $20/each. Centennial flags are $100/each.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Endless Mercy by Tracie Peterrson
Pathless in Death J D Robb
Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman
Umbrella Lady by VC Andrews
Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
DVDs
Greenland
The Little Prince
The Gentlemen