Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room
Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am.
Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room.
Good to Know
Registration for Summer Reading –Kids, don’t miss out on the summer reading program! Registration for Reading Colors Your World continues through June 18th. The program will run from July 5th through July 29th. Kindergarten will meet on Monday mornings at 9:00am. On Tuesdays, First-grade will meet at 9:00 am and Second-grade will meet at 10:30 am. On Wednesdays, the Preschool class will meet at 9:00 am, Third-grade will meet at 10:30 am, Fourth-grade will meet at 1:00 pm, and Fifth-grade will meet at 2:30 pm. The combined Middle/High School class will meet on Thursdays at 11:30 am. We are excited about this year’s program, encouraging a love for reading and learning in fun and vibrant ways. Let us know if you have any questions or concerns. You can drop by the library to register or register online at https://www.moyer.lib.il.us/summer-reading-program
We’ve Missed You! – The library re-opened back in July 2020 with strict COVID-19 rules. As time has passed, restrictions have gradually lifted and allowed us to get back to a comfortable environment. This summer, we are looking forward to seeing patrons browse the books, DVD’s, and resources that are available. The doors open at 10:00 am, Monday through Saturday. Come in and see us! There is coffee brewing, new titles, and friendly faces to greet you. The library remains open until 8:00 pm Monday through Thursday, 5:00 pm on Fridays, and 3:00 pm on Saturdays. We carefully clean and hope we offer a place where you can feel safe, exploring and rediscovering all there is at Moyer District Library.
Book Club – Book club meets on the first Thursday of every month. July 1st, members will meet to discuss When We Were Young and Brave by Hazel Gaynor. The historical fiction novel takes place during World War II. “Inspired by true events, When We Were Young and Brave is an unforgettable novel about impossible choices and unimaginable hardship, and the life-changing bonds formed between a young girl and her teacher in a remote corner of a terrible war.”
If you would like to join the book club, contact the library for more information or to sign up!
Personal Technology Classes – We are offering specific instruction to individuals, who want to learn more about their devices, by attending a small group class. Please let us know what type of phone, tablet, etc. when you call or come in to sign up.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Clover Girls by Viola Shipman
Local Women Missing by Mary Kubica
The Viscount Who Loved Me
DVDs
Chaos Walking