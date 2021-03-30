Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Used Book Sale – Books are $1/bag this week! Browse our selection of used books.
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour with Ms. April, held from 9:00am-9:30am.
Closed on Friday, April 2 for Good Friday--Open 10-3 on Saturday, April 3 Happy Easter
Coming Up
Easter Egg Hunt – Moyer Library is holding an Easter egg hunt for children on Saturday, April 3rd at North Park at 10:00 am. The Easter Bunny will be on hand while children hunt for eggs. In addition to the 3-4 eggs that they find, there will be one special prize egg for each age group. Whoever finds that special egg can turn it in for a prize. Remember to wear your mask.
Sign Language Class – Not only is sign language a beneficial lifelong skill, it also is a bridge between languages. Two people, who otherwise would not be able to understand one another, are able to communicate while using American Sign Language. ASL for Beginners will meet on Wednesday, April 7th at 2:00 pm in the program room. Call the library to sign up in advance. *
Celebrate National Library Week – April 5th through 9th is National Library Week. Stop by on Thursday, April 8th from 3:30-6:00 for a free hot dog, chips, and water. During the month of April, those who sign up for a new library card will be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Current and new adult patrons who choose to sign up for the weekly e-newsletter will also be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Kids who apply for a new card will be entered into a drawing for a spring gift basket.
Cardmaking – The next card making class with Mary McCormick will be held on Tuesday, April 13th. Participants will receive instruction and materials to create four beautifully hand-crafted cards. Seats are limited so be sure to sign up early! There is a $10 fee. *
Let’s Taco ‘Bout Stress –For teenagers and young adults: What has you stressing? Is it school, work, relationships, preparing for college, or maybe all of the above? Join us in the program room on Thursday April 15th from 5:30pm to 7:00 pm. “Lettuce” eat tacos and talk about some stress management skills to help get you through your daily life. Learn how to take your stress and turn it into something positive! Sign up at the circulation desk or call 784-5343 to reserve your spot. *
* The library still complies with the guidelines set forth by the state of Illinois and the CDC for libraries. The wearing of masks and maintaining social distance is practiced.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Bounty by Janet Evanovich
Double Jeopardy by Stuart Woods
Eternal by Lisa Scottoline
Women of Chateau LaFayette by Stephanie Dray
Danger in Numbers by Heather Graham
DVDs
Wonder Women 1984
Our Friend
BBC Perfect Planet