The 2021 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant will be held on Monday, June
14, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin.
Four young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Ford County 2021. They are: Jolee Hastings, Lyndi Allen, Kassidy Marshall, and Tabitha JaBaay.
- Jolee Hastings, 19, Loda, is a 2020 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda
High School. She is currently attending Parkland College and the
University of Illinois majoring in Agricultural Accounting. She is the
daughter of Joel and Mary Hastings
- Lyndi Allen, 18, Paxton, is a 2021 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High
School. She will be attending Illinois State University in the fall, majoring in Nursing. She is the daughter of Scott and Lisa Allen.
- Kassidy Marshall, 20, Paxton, is a 2019 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda
High School. She completed her Associates Degree in General Studies at
Parkland College and will be transferring to Olivet Nazarene University to
major in nursing. She is the daughter of Brian and Kim Marshall.
- Tabitha JaBaay, 16, Piper City, will be a senior at Tri-Point High
School in the fall. She is dual enrolled at Kankakee Community College to
start her general studies coursework. She is the daughter of Tricia JaBaay.
The reigning Miss Ford County 2019 is Evie Ellis of Paxton. She is the daughter of Sally Ellis. Evie is a 2019 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be a junior at the University of Illinois in the fall, majoring in Food Science & Human Nutrition.
The 2021 Ford County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Melvin from June
13-19. Additional details and a full schedule of activities can be found at www.fordcountyfair.org.