Liam McMullin, son of Jennifer and Kelly McMullin, of Loda has been named student of the month for April at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Liam was nominated for the award by his math teacher, Mrs. Pickens.
Mrs. Pickens stated in her nomination, “As a student, Liam is talented and high achieving. He understands concepts quickly and thoroughly. He comes to class on time and prepared, and he is diligent in his work. He is insightful and asks good questions to clarify his understanding and to rule out misconceptions. Liam is a creative problem solver. He is a good classmate and willing to help a fellow student in need of a little extra explanation.”
Mrs. Pickens also said, “Liam has been a steadfast member and leader of several teams and clubs at PBL High School including Math Team, Student Council, Scholastic Bowl, Robotics, Cross Country, and Track. I have personally watched Liam compete in two-person competition for math team, as a captain of the scholastic bowl team, and in cross country. Regardless of the activity, Liam competes with every fiber of his being. He trains and prepares methodically, and he wants to win. He is a good teammate, encouraging his teammates at practices and at competitions. Liam is lighthearted and fun and makes the work of training enjoyable for the team and the coach. He is also resilient when the outcome is less than he hoped for. I have seen Liam fall short of his goal and redouble his efforts to prepare for the next competition.”
“Liam is committed to excellence inside the classroom and outside for himself and for his teams. He has been an asset to the teams he has joined and to his teachers and classmates. He raises the bar for those around him. I am glad that I have had the opportunity to know him, and I highly recommend Liam McMullin for Student of the Month,” summarized Mrs. Pickens.
The student of the month award is sponsored by the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “Excellence through Rigor, Relevance, and Relationships.” Teachers nominate students and the winner receives $50. All of the nominees receive a $5 Just Hamburgers gift certificate. Michael Breeden, Rebecca Lackey, and Abby Thompson were also nominated for April Student of the Month. Congratulations to Michael, Rebecca, Abby and our winner Liam!