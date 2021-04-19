PAXTON — A club-wielding man who is a suspect in armed robberies in two other counties allegedly committed an armed robbery of a Paxton convenience store Sunday evening.
Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said a man believed to have been John W. Beck, 54, walked into Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave., at 7:30 p.m. and said he wanted the money from the cash register.
An employee complied, giving the suspect $152.60 in cash and two packs of Marlboro cigarettes.
Cornett said the man then fled south on foot. No one was harmed, and no damage was reported.
“With the help of Illinois State Police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Sangamon Valley Sheriff’s Office, we compared the suspect photos” and believe him to be Beck, Cornett said.
The suspect was wearing a camouflage hat, black sweat shirt, black mask, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He stands 5-9 and weighs about 160 pounds.
The latest previous incident involving the man believed to be Beck happened earlier this month in Odell, located in the northeast part of Livingston County. The man walked into the Bank of Pontiac branch and held it up.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office website did not indicate whether a weapon was used or how much money was taken. No one was hurt.
Police identified the suspect as Beck after they released a photo of the robber along with a photo of a vehicle it was believed he was driving.
According to the Illinois Department of Corrections website, Beck has a long criminal record.